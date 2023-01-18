ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Beyond the forecast: Why snowfall ranges matter

By Ashley Nanfria, Valerie Mills
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKTcx_0kJ7IzYr00

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All signs were pointing to a large snowstorm with big accumulations for parts of Southern Colorado, but it played out differently than many expected once the storm moved into the region.

What Changed Our Forecast:

The first problem limiting our snow totals was how warm surfaces and road temperatures were, as the first bands of snow moved in on Tuesday night, Jan 17. Rather than seeing quick accumulations, the snow melted upon contact.

The second problem was drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. As the storm moved in, so did the dry air, and it dried our moisture out quicker than expected. This dry slot cut off the moist air and falling snow as a result.

As you can see below on the radar loop, the yellow, which represents dry air, took over the blues, indicating where cloud cover and snow were.

Water Vapor loop from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, Jan. 17 – Jan. 18.

Why Ranges Matter:

From our original forecast, the biggest totals were expected through the northern parts of the Pikes Peak region towards Denver, and west over the mountains.

Going into this storm below is a closer look at what models were showing. This screen grab from the National Weather Service in Boulder, which showed Denver into the NE plains, forecasted for 8-16″ of snow on the high end. Yet on the low end, 8-12” was what their office expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzKIp_0kJ7IzYr00

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, DIA recorded 8.6″ of snow. Yet, NWS meteorologists went with the range 8-13″ on the high side for parts of the metro as more snow showers are expected through the early evening.

With the possibility of heavy snow bands, forecasters give extra wiggle room to account for any additional snow we may pick up. Especially in a 24-hour event with dynamic features, and to account for more snow, you may see in your neighborhood, to try and limit a big surprise.

For the FOX21 Storm Team, our original forecast was scaled back a bit for the Denver metro, I-70, and the northeast plains areas. We did have large ranges over the Pikes Peak region, because of the chance of heavy snow band development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06k6jf_0kJ7IzYr00

Although our snow ranges were wide, we still hit the low end of what we expected. Check out snow totals from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRQxs_0kJ7IzYr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWuNM_0kJ7IzYr00

Stay with the FOX21 Storm Team for the latest updates on air and on our app (Download it on Apple or Google Play ) for detailed updates on where you are.

This was a very moisture-rich storm, so the snow that fell was heavy, wet, and compacted quite a bit. If you didn’t score big with this snowstorm, don’t worry because we still have plenty of time for more this season. A few storms are already on the way for the rest of the week into next.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Explore the Rocky Mountains as a winter Junior Ranger

(ESTES Park, Colo.) — If you want to become a Junior Ranger, don’t let the winter season stop you! Winter is the prime time to explore Hidden Valley, Rocky Mountain National Park’s (RMNP) Junior Ranger Headquarters, says RMNP. Park Rangers will be at Hidden Valley on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m […]
ESTES PARK, CO
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in southern Colorado

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 4:38 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The following roads remain closed Saturday afternoon on Jan. 21. CO 59 northbound remains closed between 4th Street (Kit Carson) and US 36 (Cope) from Mile Point 0.1 to Mile Point 67.13. Right lanes between County Road 20 and County Road 16 have been reopened. US 385 […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

First Chair for the Weekend: Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.) — Shayna Silverman from Breckenridge Ski Resort joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about one of their signature events and their unique chair lift experience. Starting Monday, Jan. 23, Breckenridge will host their international snow sculpture competition, with sculptures from as local as […]
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KXRM

Libraries in Southern Colorado work to maintain safety

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is taking safety measures after recent findings of methamphetamine contamination inside of public restrooms in Colorado public libraries. PPLD will work with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to conduct these screening tests. “What the testing looks like… the screening that we’re looking to do […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo gas prices will be lower on utility bills

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —  Xcel Energy – Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills than previously expected from Feb. 1 through March 31. The lower bills come as the result of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices, according to Xcel Energy. The company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment in January to the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Park Rangers honored for saving lives at Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission honored CPW Park Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park for their heroism in saving multiple lives last summer. Acting CPW Southeast Regional Manager April Estep praised the rangers for risking their lives by plunging into the frigid waters and high waves to save guests of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Meth found in CO libraries: PPLD taking precautions

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After methamphetamine contamination was found on three separate occasions in Colorado public libraries, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is taking precautions to protect visitors. On Jan. 19, PPLD sent out a statement on the recent incidents, in which three other public libraries in Colorado found meth contamination inside one of their […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado Parks & Wildlife awards new Gold Medal fisheries

(GUNNISON, Colo.) — The Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) Commission welcomed the Gunnison and Taylor Rivers as the newest Gold Medal trout fisheries in the state during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 14. CPW said its Gold Medal Program showcases the most elite fisheries throughout the state. The approved portions of the rivers include 20 […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Saturday or Sunday: Should the Super Bowl be moved?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Super Bowl Sunday is less than 30 days away, and many Americans are already planning parties for the big day, but how much are they willing to spend? According to a new study by Oddspedia, the average person will spend $69. Colorado Springs came in at number 12 on the list of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Timing couldn’t be worse,” SNAP recipients on upcoming benefit reduction

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in March, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP recipients are saying the timing of this, couldn’t be worse. The temporary additional benefit amounts that were added during the pandemic, have now ended. This change was enacted by […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

New special license plate for Pikes Peak Hill Climb

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has released a new special license plate in tribute to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). The new plate is the result of Senate Bill 22-107, which was passed in 2022 authorizing production. Plates can be obtained at any DMV location. The plate is available […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado wolf management plan: Public hearing Thursday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first in-person public hearing for the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan is happening on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, located at 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Read the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Agenda for the Jan. 19 meeting, here. Proposition 114, now […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy