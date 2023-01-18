Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
Known for American delicacies like chicken tenders and crinkle cut fries, Raising Cane's is finally heading to Tampa Bay at the end of this month.
Located at 2525 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, the Bay’s first Raising Cane's celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31, as The Bradenton Herald reported last month.
Although chicken tenders dipped in its tangy signature sauce are the name of the Raising Canes’ game, popular sides on its menu also include coleslaw and Texas toast.
Currently, the only other Raising Cane's storefronts in the entirety of the Sunshine State are located in Homestead and Miami.
Head to raisingcanes.com for more information on Clearwater’s upcoming chicken spot.
When Tampa Bay's inaugural Raising Cane's debuts in a few weeks, it will be the newest contender in Pinellas County's competitive chicken tendy market. Chicken-centric fast food spots like Jollibee, Huey Magoo's, Chic-fil-a, Church's Chicken and PDQ are all located within a 10-mile radius of Clearwater's soon-to-open Raising Cane's.
