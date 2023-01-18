ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Car vandals strike San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, 23 cars damaged

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjCiN_0kJ7IqcK00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cow Hollow residents were dismayed to discover that someone vandalized nearly two dozen cars in their San Francisco neighborhood overnight.

“Shattering news in our quiet Cow Hollow neighborhood! 23 cars were vandalized,” one neighbor told KRON4.

One or more vandals targeted cars that were parked on Filbert, Webster, Pierce, and Union streets late Sunday night. Witnesses sent KRON4 photos of shattered car windows.

Two of the vandalized cars’ owners reported that nothing was stolen from their vehicles, while another car owner said items were snatched from their vehicle.

Marin Co. bike thieves using sophisticated means to steal high-end bicycles

The San Francisco Police Department said officers were called to Webster Street just before midnight Sunday to investigate “a report of people breaking into vehicles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx6F8_0kJ7IqcK00
Car windows were shattered in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco.

“Upon arrival, officers located multiple vehicles that had been damaged. Officers met with a victim who had their vehicle broken into and items were stolen. The officers attempted to search for the suspects to no avail,” Officer Robert Rueca wrote.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani said residents should not have to accept car break-ins as a cost of living in the city.

“This is a product of the fact that we are 500 police officers short in San Francisco,” Stefani said. Hiring more police officers to walk the beat isn’t going to happen overnight, but Stefani said she will push to make it a budget priority. The supervisor also hopes a tougher-on-crime District Attorney’s Office will make a difference as well.

No arrests have been made in connection to the Cow Hollow vandalism spree. The case remains an open and active investigation, SFPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Car break-ins caught on camera in SF's Ghirardelli Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another rash of car break-ins in San Francisco — this time at Ghirardelli Square Friday afternoon. KRON4 spoke to a man who saw it all happen. That witness filmed the suspects breaking into cars – all this happening over lunch. “He broke it, broke it, going in, going in. He got […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest suspect connected two armed bank robberies in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco back in November and December.Officers arrested 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police. In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool

SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized

SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
SAN PABLO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Windsor man arrested for possession of ghost gun

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A Windsor resident was arrested in Petaluma for possessing a concealed and loaded ghost gun Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted after a police officer noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on Highway 101 southbound. The officer smelled […]
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted rape wanted by Oakland PD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape. The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee. The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

There’s a Spike in Teenagers Carrying Out Violent Robberies, SF Police Say

Giving an example of teenagers violently attacking a victim to steal a phone, San Francisco’s police chief says juvenile robberies of a similar nature are on the rise. Chief Bill Scott told a Police Commission meeting Wednesday the suspects surrounded the victim and punched and kicked them until they became unconscious and fell to the ground. They then took the victim’s phone and bank cards before the suspect was taken to the hospital and stabilized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy