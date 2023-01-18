Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Recapture funding among Lewisville ISD’s priorities for legislative session
Recapture funding will be one of Lewisville ISD’s priority items during Texas’ 88th legislative session. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed priority items for Texas’ 88th legislative session during its Jan. 9 meeting. Recapture funding will be a priority for district officials this...
Candidate filings for Keller ISD, Northwest ISD board positions open until Feb. 17
Keller ISD and Northwest ISD have multiple school board positions on the ballot in May. (Community Impact file photo) Qualified residents of Keller ISD and Northwest ISD who wish to run for school board positions have the opportunity to file their applications, which started on Jan. 18. The deadline to file for a candidate application is Feb. 17.
Proposed $35.9M redevelopment to bring public housing units to east McKinney
The public housing units on the site were built in the 1950s, according to city documents. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A proposed $35.9 million redevelopment project is planned for public housing units in east McKinney. The Lloyd-Owens and Cockrell Homes housing units on the east side of SH 5 are being...
Richardson's revenue exceeds fiscal year 2021-22 expectations
Richardson’s golf fund, which helps runs the administration, operations and maintenance of the Sherrill Park Golf Course, increased its total fund balance during fiscal year 2021-22. (Jackson King/Community Impact) City officials reported revenue increases from all of Richardson's five major operating funds in fiscal year 2021-22 exceeded previous expectations,...
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Mckinney National Airport wants to expand, needs approval from council and voters
Big changes are coming to the McKinney National Airport. The city council just gave the green light for a development firm to help with an expansion project on the airport’s west side.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite to see influx of affordable housing applications
Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
dmagazine.com
A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement
Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
Plano ISD partners with TONI&GUY to offer cosmetology program
Plano ISD is the first school district nationwide to do a collaboration with TONI&GUY. (Courtesy Plano ISD) Plano ISD students interested in cosmetology are getting a unique opportunity. During its Jan. 10 meeting, Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, making the school...
Permit approved for proposed Garages of America project in east Frisco
The specific-use permit applies to a proposed Garages of America project located at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A proposed Garages of America project is now permitted to develop a three-story self-storage facility at 40 feet tall instead of being limited to two stories.
Three board of trustees spots up for election in both Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Carroll ISD
The Carroll ISD board of trustees has three positions up for election this spring. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Carroll ISD will each have three spots on the board of trustees that expire this spring and will be up for election. Residents could begin filing to run for those...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
Public Hearing: PDA22-0004/The Preserve at Pecan Creek Sections J&K
PHONE: (214) 451-0873. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of Denton also sends notification to all physical addresses within a 500-foot radius of the subject property.
North Texas’ 2023 housing market will be ‘mirror image’ of last year, expert predicts
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The U.S. economy is heading into an almost certain recession this year, and for the housing market, the recession is here. But a national recession won’t wallop Dallas-Fort Worth as...
$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch
A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years. Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard
Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps
Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
Environmental Protection Agency begins demolishing contaminated building in Dallas
The Environmental Protection Agency has started demolishing a building in Dallas the city says was one of the “most contaminated sites in the country.” The Lane Plating Superfund Site covers five acres on Bonnie View Road south of Loop 12.
