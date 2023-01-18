ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson's revenue exceeds fiscal year 2021-22 expectations

Richardson’s golf fund, which helps runs the administration, operations and maintenance of the Sherrill Park Golf Course, increased its total fund balance during fiscal year 2021-22. (Jackson King/Community Impact) City officials reported revenue increases from all of Richardson's five major operating funds in fiscal year 2021-22 exceeded previous expectations,...
RICHARDSON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to see influx of affordable housing applications

Mesquite is slated to see in influx of affordable housing applications over the next month, according to Mesquite City Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. At a Tuesday Mesquite City Council meeting, three multifamily affordable housing developments were submitted for a resolution of support.
MESQUITE, TX
dmagazine.com

A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
DALLAS, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: PDA22-0004/The Preserve at Pecan Creek Sections J&K

PHONE: (214) 451-0873. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of Denton also sends notification to all physical addresses within a 500-foot radius of the subject property.
DENTON, TX
Local Profile

$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch

A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor of Local City Passes Away

The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years.  Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard

Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps

Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy