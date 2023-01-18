ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Consequence

Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th anniversary by staging a multi-day music festival in Milwaukee headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day. Taking place July 13th-16th, Harley-Davidson Homecoming also promises performances from Social Distortion, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, Kennyhoopla, and Cody Jinks. Tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Consequence

David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in 2021. We are republishing it today in light of David Crosby’s passing. David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us...
Consequence

Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream

Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
Consequence

Van Conner, Founding Bassist of Screaming Trees, Dead at 55

Van Conner, co-founder, bassist, and key songwriter for the seminal alternative rock band Screaming Trees, is dead at the age of 55. HIs passing was announced by his brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, in a social media statement. “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” he wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”
WASHINGTON STATE
Consequence

Metallica Unleash New Song “Screaming Suicide”: Stream

Metallica have unveiled the new song “Screaming Suicide,” the second single from the legendary metal band’s forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, out April 14th. “Screaming Suicide” follows lead single “Lux Æterna,” which the band debuted in late November upon the announcement of 72 Seasons.
Consequence

Fake Pink Floyd Fans Mistake Dark Side of the Moon Rainbow for Gay Pride Flag, Start Homophobic Rambling

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has sported a rainbow on its cover for 50 years, since the cover, ahem, depicts a prism refracting light. Still, when the band posted an adapted version of this iconography to its Facebook to celebrate the album’s anniversary, many fake fans took the rainbow as a sign of Pink Floyd’s support for gay rights, and they weren’t happy about it.
Consequence

BABYMETAL Unleash Cinematic New Song “Metal Kingdom”: Stream

BABYMETAL have shared the new single “Metal Kingdom” from their forthcoming concept album THE OTHER ONE, out March 24th. Each of the albums 10 tracks represent a theme based on “10 separate parallel worlds” discovered in “THE OTHER ONE restoration project,” during which BABYMETAL were “recovered within the virtual ‘METALVERSE.'” As the third single we’ve heard from the album, “Metal Kingdom” sheds further light on this complex narrative.
Consequence

Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Reunite for Netflix Special

Thirty years after their debut, original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will stage a reunion for Netflix dubbed Once & Always. The scripted project drops April 19th, and the first new photos of the beloved crime fighters have been revealed today. Based on the franchise’s slogan “once a Ranger, always a...
Consequence

50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

No one really should have been shocked by how music unfolded in 2022. Everyone — everyone — was raring to get back out there. Artists that had sat on completed records for two years were finally able to share them with the world, while those who had spent their time cooped up writing new material had fresh songs ready to go. Still, it felt like there was an inundation of albums, which begs the question: Is there anything left for 2023?
Consequence

Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch

Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance. During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which...
Consequence

Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream

Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”. Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”
Consequence

Chicago, IL
