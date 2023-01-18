ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Man says teens with knife stole his BlueBike in Cambridge

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
 3 days ago

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

A Boston man allegedly had the bike he was renting from BlueBikes stolen by two teenagers – one of whom is accused of wielding a knife.

Cambridge police responded to the scene Tuesday at 5:42 p.m. in the area of the 900 block of Cambridge Street, Jeremy Warnick, a department spokesman, confirmed to Boston.com in an email.

The victim, who is in his 20s, told police that the two suspects appeared to be in their teens, Warnick said.

One of the suspects allegedly flashed a knife and verbally threatened the victim before fleeing the area with the other suspect. Both suspects rode off on their own BlueBikes, according to the report.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident, Warnick confirmed.

The two suspects then headed down Cambridge Street toward Inman Square. Authorities alerted Somerville police, Warnick said.

Police later spotted two boys matching the description of the suspects, and officers were able to stop one of them in East Cambridge.

The suspect who was stopped has been identified and is a juvenile, Warnick said.

The other suspect got away on foot and was not immediately identified.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. An investigation remains ongoing.

Boston, MA
