NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man peels out following traffic stop & begins new reckless chase

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s interesting to imagine the look on the Cape Coral police officer’s face in the aftermath of what they just saw. It was closing in on 2:00 p.m. when Christopher Jesus Nogueras was sitting in his white BMW. He was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He patiently waited as the responding officer did their due diligence and ran a report to ensure everything was Okie Dokie.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested in Charlotte County for 2016 homicide

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A man was arrested in Punta Gorda during a traffic stop for an active homicide warrant. Passenger Tony Thongdeng, age 35, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest during a routine traffic stop on I-75 after it was discovered that he was wanted for an active homicide warrant that occurred in 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC 2

Duo arrested for stealing van and personal identification of 18 individuals

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A duo driving a stolen van from North Carolina was caught with stolen identification as well as electronics and drugs in DeSoto County. A traffic stop was conducted outside McDonald’s after 1st Lieutenant Jose Raya recognized the van from a BOLO. Latricia Brown and Christopher Walker were inside the vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in Bradenton responded to a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire with visible flames in the 4000-block of 25th Street West. Officials on scene tell ABC7 it is believed the fire started outside and spread into the attic.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida

Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities searching for missing Fort Myers child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Edilsy Roca was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022. She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
PUNTA GORDA, FL

