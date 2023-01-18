Read full article on original website
Cape Coral man peels out following traffic stop & begins new reckless chase
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s interesting to imagine the look on the Cape Coral police officer’s face in the aftermath of what they just saw. It was closing in on 2:00 p.m. when Christopher Jesus Nogueras was sitting in his white BMW. He was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He patiently waited as the responding officer did their due diligence and ran a report to ensure everything was Okie Dokie.
WINKNEWS.com
Dump trucks dangerously continue cutting through Cape Coral neighborhood
In March of 2022, WINK News talked about dump trucks cutting through local neighborhoods with narrow roads, and in 2023, dump trucks are still a problem in a North West Cape Coral neighborhood. The community filed complaints and even went to the mayor’s office to try and change it.
Man arrested in Charlotte County for 2016 homicide
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A man was arrested in Punta Gorda during a traffic stop for an active homicide warrant. Passenger Tony Thongdeng, age 35, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest during a routine traffic stop on I-75 after it was discovered that he was wanted for an active homicide warrant that occurred in 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Authorities warn “menace to society” may be hiding out in Southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Alfonzo Churchwell, 72, has been a cocaine and heroin dealer since the early 1990’s. He’s been on Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers’ 10 most wanted list since last fall. The U.S. Marshalls are looking for Churchwell regarding local and federal drug and weapons charges.
NBC 2
Duo arrested for stealing van and personal identification of 18 individuals
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A duo driving a stolen van from North Carolina was caught with stolen identification as well as electronics and drugs in DeSoto County. A traffic stop was conducted outside McDonald’s after 1st Lieutenant Jose Raya recognized the van from a BOLO. Latricia Brown and Christopher Walker were inside the vehicle.
North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to taping dog’s mouth and legs closed
FORT MYERS, FLA. – A Fort Myers man has pled guilty to animal cruelty after abusing a one-year-old dog named Paco. On January 9, Emerito Marques, 25, plead guilty to animal cruelty. Marques accepted a plea deal of 90 days in the Lee County Jail and 60 months of state probation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Drunk man arrested after pulling urinating on restaurant bar
A man was arrested after he urinated on a restaurant's bar during a drunken incident in Southwest Florida on Monday,
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
‘Don’t see that every day’: Flaming Corvette whizzes by police in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police detectives were in the right place at the right time when they spotted an older-model Chevrolet Corvette driving, on fire. Authorities said the sports car was driving along Barcarotta Avenue near 1st Avenue Wednesday evening when it erupted in flames. The department said detectives ran after the car […]
Mysuncoast.com
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in Bradenton responded to a house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire with visible flames in the 4000-block of 25th Street West. Officials on scene tell ABC7 it is believed the fire started outside and spread into the attic.
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
Construction happening on the Caloosahatchee Bridge
Construction will be happening from the south end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge to Park Avenue. The construction will begin this Sunday night Jan. 22 at 8:00 p.m.
Proposal would place used car dealership at entrance of Matlacha
MATLACHA, Fla. — A proposal to replace the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce with a car dealership is getting significant pushback from nearby residents and businesses. It would sell used cars and rent vehicles to tourists. A developer wants to rezone the 1.4-acre property on SW Pine...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspicious envelope with powdery substance at LCSO headquarters deemed safe
On Friday, a suspicious envelope was found at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the South Trail Fire Department was on the scene to investigate. South Trail Fire says a powdery substance was gathered by hazmat teams and tested. The powder turned out to be...
Authorities searching for missing Fort Myers child
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Edilsy Roca was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022. She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
Lehigh Acres man continually stalked ex-girlfriend with hundreds of threatening texts
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Yorjany Iglesias was enamored. Over the past year, he was in a blossoming relationship with his girlfriend. They even lived together as a described “family unit.”. Then it all came undone. And what could have once been described as love evolved into something much...
