Luka Doncic putting pressure on Mavericks’ front office?

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks clearly need to make some changes ahead of the trade deadline if they want to contend for an NBA title this season, and Luka Doncic may be starting to get impatient with the team.

Doncic has carried the Mavs to a 24-21 record this season, which was good enough for fifth place in the Western Conference heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. The three-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 33.8 points per game. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Doncic has made it known that he wants Dallas to upgrade their roster before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

MacMahon adds that Doncic has not shown a desire to be consulted on personnel decisions in the past. That is why it is noteworthy that the star guard has “strongly indicated” he would like the Mavericks to do something over the next few weeks.

That is significant when you consider the current landscape of the NBA. Doncic has given the Mavericks no reason to think he will request a trade. If he did, no one would be surprised. Such is life in the modern-day NBA. He is signed through the 2025-26 season, but similar situations have not stopped other superstars from making demands.

A recent report claimed the Mavericks could consider trading away one of their key players . Unless the return made their roster better, Doncic probably would not be pleased about that.

