Discussing Jim Schwartz’s introduction with Browns: Tim Bielik, Fred Greetham on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
How Jim Schwartz, potential free agents can help Browns defense: Ashley Bastock, Randy Gurzi, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily join...
Would DeAndre Hopkins fit with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lot has happened since Part 1 of the Hey, Mary Kay! podcast from earlier this week, but finally here is the long-awaited Part 2. Recorded before the Jim Schwartz hire, Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss a number of Browns topics brought up by our Football Insider subscribers.
3 Browns priorities with Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have their defensive coordinator in place in Jim Schwartz and now their focus turns to building a defense to fit what Schwartz wants to do. While he likely will be able to make adjustments to his scheme, you don’t hire a veteran coordinator like Schwartz without understanding what he wants to do and how it might impact your roster.
Terry Francona enters a second decade as Cleveland Guardians manager – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Now I’m going into my 11th year … “. Those words were spoken by Terry Francona at Saturday’s Guards Fest. A small media group was talking to the Guardians manager, and even Francona seemed a bit surprised when those words came from his mouth. He is the longest current tenured MLB manager with the same team.
Looking back at the Caris LeVert trade, and what could be ahead – Terry Pluto’s Cavs Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavs notebook about Caris LeVert and the team so far:. 1. On Feb. 7, 2022, the Cavs traded a 2022 protected first-round pick and Ricky Rubio (out with knee surgery) to Indiana for Caris LeVert. The idea was to add another scorer in the backcourt to help Darius Garland. Remember, the Cavs had no clue they would acquire Donovan Mitchell in September of 2022. There were zero rumors of Utah trading Mitchell anywhere as the 2022 trading deadline approached.
Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea, Browns WR coach, for offensive coordinator vacancy
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chad O’Shea could go from trying to beat the Ravens to trying to help them beat the Browns. O’Shea, the Browns’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020, has received a request from the Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com. He would replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the team this week.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: bet $5 on NFL playoffs, claim $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer for the NFL playoffs is right here. Instead of taking a chance on the...
‘The Perfect 10’ film focuses on players who have won Heisman and are in Pro Football HOF
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fox Sports Films will air “The Perfect 10,” a documentary about the rare few players who have won a Heisman Trophy and are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Feb. 11. In a promotional release touting the film, representatives for the...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code scores wild NFL Playoffs touchdown offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is opening up the door on a no-brainer promo for the NFL playoffs. In...
News 8 WROC
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills-Bengals playoff game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second Bills playoff gameday is here and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is ready to get you ready with another playoff edition of the show. You can watch on WIVB starting at 11 a.m., with the show running until 2 p.m. You can watch on this page starting at […]
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $200 bonus bets with 1+ TD for Saturday NFL
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL Divisional Round gets underway, you can earn a $200 TD bonus with BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM. Players...
Steve Kerr calls load management a ‘brutal part of the business,’ still advocates for 72-game season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steve Kerr says he feels terrible for NBA fans who buy tickets expecting to see their favorite player on a night he is unavailable due to load management, injury or any other reason. “It’s a brutal part of the business,” Kerr said hours before his Warriors...
The symphony of fall football, Browns style: Tom Gadbois
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Ohioans are warm people. The kind that will bring you in from the cold, feed you to the brim and send you on your way after toasting up your gloves and hat in the dryer. Pure Midwest. They are not moved by much and aren’t prone to oversharing.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: best offer for NFL Saturday divisional games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With an awesome pair of NFL postseason matchups on tap today, now is a great time to use our Caesars Sportsbook...
Tee Higgins hopes Damar Hamlin attends the Bengals vs. Bills postseason showdown this weekend
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tee Higgins would love to see Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium this weekend. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after tackling Higgins in the first quarter in a Week 17 game between Bengals and Bills. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 instant bonus bets for NFL Divisional Round
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors in the Buckeye State can earn a massive 40x return on their first NFL Divisional Round bet when they sign...
Why Bills will win a close one over Bengals in divisional round: Michael Niziolek prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have a chip on their shoulder entering the AFC divisional round. It feels like the Bills have a bit more than that. Buffalo has a rallying cry that goes beyond what happens between the lines given the traumatic events that unfolded at Paycor Stadium a couple weeks ago.
Bengals vs. Bills game predictions - why it will go down to the wire: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ last five playoff games dating back to last season have all been decided by one score. After surviving an upset-minded Ravens team last weekend, 24-17, the Bengals head to Buffalo to face a Bills team that survived a similarly upset-minded Dolphins team, led by third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, 34-31.
3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
