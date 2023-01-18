ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Discussing Jim Schwartz’s introduction with Browns: Tim Bielik, Fred Greetham on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

3 Browns priorities with Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have their defensive coordinator in place in Jim Schwartz and now their focus turns to building a defense to fit what Schwartz wants to do. While he likely will be able to make adjustments to his scheme, you don’t hire a veteran coordinator like Schwartz without understanding what he wants to do and how it might impact your roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking back at the Caris LeVert trade, and what could be ahead – Terry Pluto’s Cavs Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavs notebook about Caris LeVert and the team so far:. 1. On Feb. 7, 2022, the Cavs traded a 2022 protected first-round pick and Ricky Rubio (out with knee surgery) to Indiana for Caris LeVert. The idea was to add another scorer in the backcourt to help Darius Garland. Remember, the Cavs had no clue they would acquire Donovan Mitchell in September of 2022. There were zero rumors of Utah trading Mitchell anywhere as the 2022 trading deadline approached.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea, Browns WR coach, for offensive coordinator vacancy

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chad O’Shea could go from trying to beat the Ravens to trying to help them beat the Browns. O’Shea, the Browns’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020, has received a request from the Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com. He would replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the team this week.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code scores wild NFL Playoffs touchdown offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is opening up the door on a no-brainer promo for the NFL playoffs. In...
OHIO STATE
News 8 WROC

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills-Bengals playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second Bills playoff gameday is here and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is ready to get you ready with another playoff edition of the show. You can watch on WIVB starting at 11 a.m., with the show running until 2 p.m. You can watch on this page starting at […]
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy