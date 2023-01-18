Effective: 2023-01-22 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The northern mountains and adjacent high elevations of the North Carolina foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as sleet or wet snow and will quickly transition to rain and freezing rain.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO