Noting Strong Progress On Marinus Pharma's Lead Drug Ganaxolone, Analyst Initiates With 300% Upside
RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS with an Outperform rating, Speculative Risk, and a price target of $23, equivalent to an upside of almost 300%. The analyst writes that the company team has made substantial progress in revitalizing the prospects for the lead drug, oral ganaxolone...
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
Science Shows Pot Could Help Reduce Sinus Problems, Here's How
This article was originally published in August 2022. Are you tired of sinus headaches and a stuffy nose? If your answer is yes, then good news...there might be a solution. The findings from a recent study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery suggest that marijuana users may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain compared to those who have never used cannabis.
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
Benzinga
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Search Is On For Psychedelic Patents & FDA Designations, 3 Companies Share News
Drug discovery company Mindset Pharma MSSTF has been greenlighted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on its application “Psilocin Derivatives As Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders.”. The application includes the company’s psilocybin analogs lead drug candidate MSP-1014, its backup MSP-1009 and additional pro-drug...
Psychiatry And Business Collaborate: European Psychedelics Trial Tackles Alcohol Addiction
Clinical-stage natural psychedelics developer Filament Health FLHLF and the Psychiatric Center Copenhagen’s collaborative clinical trial has been approved by the Danish Medicines Agency and is set to commence this February. The study, to be led by Prof. Anders Fink-Jensen and Ph.D. candidate Mathias Ebbesen Jensen, will assess Filament’s natural...
Next-Generation Psychedelics: The Case Of MEAI And Its Potential To Treat Addiction
(Part one of a four-part series) Increasing evidence of psychedelics’ potential for benefiting both mental and physical health conditions are moving biotech companies and scientists in the sector to major innovative heights. Psychedelic science is growing in terms of treatment specificity, as each novel or classical compound targets and...
