Lloyd D. Gall
Lloyd D. Gall, age 89, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois on January 19, 2023 at 1:17 pm. Lloyd was born on May 2, 1933 in New Boston, Missouri and is the son of Rudolph and Hazell McCollum Gall. He was raised in New Boston where he attended local schools. Lloyd was married to Mary Ann Stone on May 19, 1951 in Peoria, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2016. Lloyd was a truck driver for Consolidated Freight in Burlington for a time. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. He later was the Village Marshall in Biggsville and was a member of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxillary. He is survived by his sons, Rick J. Gall of Milton, Wisconsin and Marty (Annette) Gall of Burlington, Iowa. He also is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, Mary Ann, his grandson, Chad Gall, and his daughter in law, Trudy Gall.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Sherrard Tigers Boys Basketball on 1-20-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Sherrard High School for a TRAC West Division match up against the Tigers. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Gary L. Rule
Gary L. Rule, age 78, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 7:20 AM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Monmouth Nursing Home. Gary was born on January 27, 1944 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Bailey) Rule. He attended and graduated from Monmouth High School. After school, Gary proudly served his Country in the United States Navy.
Ruth Ann “Rudy” Alstedt
Ruth Ann “Rudy” Alstedt, age 77, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 3:13 P.M. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 30, 1945 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Dale C. and Martha C. (Meredith) Hull. She married Joel “Joe” L. Alstedt on February 14, 1976 in Alexis, Illinois. He preceded her in death June 24, 2018.
Betty J. Johnson
Betty J. Johnson, 87, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 4:40 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Legacy Estates, Monmouth, IL. She was born May 17, 1935 in rural Warren County, IL the daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Shaver-Daniels) Clayton. She was raised and educated in the Gerlaw area where she attended rural grade schools, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1953.
Monmouth Associates Luncheon February 16th
Out of the Classroom and into the Ruins: From Monmouth to Mycenae. A group of Monmouth College students rang in the New Year in Greece, where they took part in a study-abroad trip over winter break. Led by professors Bob Holschuh Simmons from classics and Lori Walters-Kramer from communication studies, the students experienced the region to better understand classical rhetoric in Greece. Hear from professors Holschuh Simmons and Walters-Kramer and students who made the incredible trip.
Edward Wolcott Metz
Edward Wolcott Metz 82, of Galesburg, Illinois, died peacefully with his family by his side January 17,2023. He was born August 4, 1940, in Tama, Iowa, the son of Clifford Edward and Eva Dorothy (Wolcott) Metz. Edward grew up on a farm in central Iowa as a young man until...
Sharon Kay Murphy/Haffner
Sharon Kay Murphy/Haffner, 76, of Galesburg, died at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Sharon was born to Ivan and Doris Murphy/Dunn on November 27, 1946. She was raised in London Mills and attended London Mills school and Valley High School at Fairview, before the new school was built. She passed away at home, surrounded by people who love her. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, Sister, and Son. She was married to Bill Stancomb and Ted Sedgewick. She married her love, Frank O. Haffner, on March 10, 2007. They enjoyed all of their travels including their very favorites: Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain National Park, Alaska, and Hawaii.
Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science Programs Assist Local First-Generation College Students With a Variety of Opportunities
Applications are currently being accepted for Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science programs for first-generation students meeting income guidelines and entering grades nine through twelve for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science Director Stephen Descalzo explains the benefits students receive by being a part of either program:
ROE #33 Restructures Student and Family Engagement Department to Dive Deeper into School Attendance
Bringing the school districts, children, and families together, the Regional Office of Education #33 continues to focus on school attendance and has recently restructured a Student and Family Engagement Department to ensure consistency of offered services across the region, says Superintendent Jodi Scott:. “We are working with our school attendance...
Western Illinois Regional Council Offering Free Informational Workshop for Caring Individuals to Assist Long-Term Care Residents
Some long-term care residents in western Illinois have little or no outside support when it comes to someone explaining and defending their healthcare rights. Volunteer advocates, known as ombudsman, advocate for the healthcare rights of those residents. Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is offering a free informational workshop for caring individuals who are interested in this critical, and rewarding, volunteer opportunity.
Macomb Fire Department Responds to Reported Fire at WIU Thompson Hall
At 8:48 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall. While enroute command was notified of flames showing and sprinkler head activation. The initial crew arrived on scene at 8:52 pm. Command initiated Box Card 1101 calling in all Off-Duty Macomb Firefighters along with Emmet-Chalmers Fire Dept for mutual aid. Crews made their way to the basement and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 PM. Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation. Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.
