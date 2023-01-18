Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
Bad news for millennials: Things have never looked bleaker for first-time homebuyers
First-time buyers are older, living with their parents longer, and still struggling to find a home thanks to America's broken housing market.
NBC Miami
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
NBC Miami
To Be Successful, Let Go of False Ideas About Sacrifice and Productivity, Says President of the American Psychological Association
Thema Bryant's list of professional accomplishments is undeniably impressive. As of 2023 she is the president of the American Psychological Association. Bryant is also a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory. Before that, she was the coordinator at Princeton's University's SHARE...
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About U.S. Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors a weighed the outlook for the U.S. economy and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.488% after rising by 8 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last up by more than 6 basis points at 4.177%.
NBC Miami
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Comments / 0