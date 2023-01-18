Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Put The Old Animal Shelter Out To Pasture
Even when it was occupied and in use, the former Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover was in pretty bad shape, and now that it has been abandoned since the opening of the brand-new animal shelter, it is in even worse condition. So, it came as no surprise to...
rhinotimes.com
Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable
Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
rhinotimes.com
County Manager’s Contingency Money Goes To Help The Needy
When city and county managers are putting together budgets in the spring for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, not every project and need can be anticipated – which is exactly why city and county managers have contingency funds. Those are pools of money that the top...
tourcounsel.com
The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina
The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
WXII 12
'It’s definitely hope for us': Last section of Greensboro I-840 Urban Loop to open Monday; will help traffic, small businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop project is set to open on Monday, which leaders said will help with traffic and nearby small businesses. WXII 12 News talked with Wright Archer, division engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, on Friday. The final four-mile stretch of the...
City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
rhinotimes.com
After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
10-year-old Greensboro girl gives meals to older community
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old Greensboro girl is showing kindness and grace far beyond her years. Kalona Fewell told FOX8 that she felt the call two months ago to address the high rates of food insecurity that affect both people her own age and older people in North Carolina. While most children her age […]
rhinotimes.com
City Addresses Concerns Over New Employee Pay Schedule
The City of Greensboro changed the way it pays its 3,297 employees in 2023. Through Dec. 28, 2022, the City of Greensboro paid its employees twice a month, or 24 times a year. But beginning this month the city shifted that pay period to every other week, or 26 times a year.
Yadkinville man facing charges in robbing same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is facing charges after he was accused of robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County. Manuel Massas, 34, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Massas robbed Piedmont Federal Savings Bank...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Davidson County woman wins $2M after stop for biscuits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Amelia Estes of Thomasville now has a whole lot of cheddar to go with those biscuits. A routine Saturday morning stop at a local Bisccuitville turned into a $2 million prize after she later stopped for a 100X The Cash ticket at a local convenience store. Estes purchased the $20 scratch-off […]
WXII 12
4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
Driver dies marking 4th death, including 2 children, in wake of head-on NC 109 crash in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a wreck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Jan. 6, a crash left 38-year-old Brittany Virginia Carter, of Lexington, and her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden and 7-year-old Lincoln Palmer, dead. Highway Patrol has […]
Card skimmers at Walmart stores were bluetooth-enabled, meaning crooks went back for card information
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they're confident they'll find the people who placed these skimmers onto registers throughout Guilford County. Thursday, we learned police found three card skimmers at two Greensboro Walmart stores. Two were found on registers at the Wendover Avenue Walmart, another at the Battleground Avenue...
Brother of Campus Walk fire victim opposing Janet Danahey's parole eligibility
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the state parole board considers whether to free the woman who killed four people in a deadly fire, the brother of one of her victims opposes her release. Janet Danahey set fire to the Campus Walk apartments in Greensboro on February 15, 2002, killing four...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
Comments / 1