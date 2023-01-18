ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable

Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
GREENSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10-year-old Greensboro girl gives meals to older community

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old Greensboro girl is showing kindness and grace far beyond her years. Kalona Fewell told FOX8 that she felt the call two months ago to address the high rates of food insecurity that affect both people her own age and older people in North Carolina. While most children her age […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Addresses Concerns Over New Employee Pay Schedule

The City of Greensboro changed the way it pays its 3,297 employees in 2023. Through Dec. 28, 2022, the City of Greensboro paid its employees twice a month, or 24 times a year. But beginning this month the city shifted that pay period to every other week, or 26 times a year.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Davidson County woman wins $2M after stop for biscuits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Amelia Estes of Thomasville now has a whole lot of cheddar to go with those biscuits. A routine Saturday morning stop at a local Bisccuitville turned into a $2 million prize after she later stopped for a 100X The Cash ticket at a local convenience store. Estes purchased the $20 scratch-off […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works

Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

