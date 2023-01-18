Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: DPS61’s Ashley Grayned on Byers & Co
January 20, 2023 – Ashley Grayned of Decatur Public Schools joined Byers & Co to talk about how they are being purposeful with their Innovative Programs, and the newest Prep Academy Cohort. Listen to the podcast now!
wmay.com
Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake
The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant continues during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. With 73 county fair queens from throughout the state taking part, contestants will be competing today in various aspects of the pageant after yesterday’s interview process. The new Miss Illinois County Fair Queen to be crowned late Sunday. Best wishes to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr, Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich, and all regional county fair queens.
wmay.com
EMS Association Issues Statement On Earl Moore Jr. Case
A statewide association representing emergency service providers is weighing in on the case of two Springfield EMTs charged with murder in the death of a patient. The Illinois EMS Association issued a statement to WAND-TV in which it says it appears the two accused personnel did not show empathy or provide proper care for Earl Moore, Jr.
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Approve Zoning Change For Homeless Shelter Inside County-Owned Building
Springfield aldermen have approved a zoning change to allow services for the homeless to be provided at a facility on South Dirksen Parkway owned by Sangamon County. That’s despite concerns raised by the alderman for that area. Helping Hands will provide shelter beds and day services in an unused...
wmay.com
Growth Alliance Looks Ahead To Projects On Horizon In 2023
The local public-private partnership for economic development says 2022 was a very good year… and 2023 has the potential to be even bigger. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance held its annual meeting Friday. President and CEO Ryan McCrady says last year saw increases in the local work force and in the wages and income earned by those workers.
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Do-Over On Downtown Trash Cans As Beautification Plan Is Unveiled
A consultant has laid out a plan for beautifying downtown Springfield… but one part of the plan is already being revised because of concerns about cost. Springfield-based urban design firm Massie Massie and Associates presented its vision to the City Council Tuesday night. Recommendations range from adding more trees and new planters, to decorative lighting, to wayfaring signs at major intersections.
WAND TV
'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur. On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
wmay.com
Gas Price Increases Slow Down After Monthlong Climb
Gas prices may be starting to stabilize after climbing steadily over the past month. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield was unchanged Saturday from the Friday price of $3.41 a gallon… more than 40 cents a gallon higher than it was one month ago. The current local average is almost exactly the same as it was last year at this time.
wmay.com
Urban League: Moore Case Shows Effects Of ”Implicit Racial Bias”
The Springfield Urban League says last month’s death of a Springfield man after alleged mistreatment by paramedics is a setback to efforts to build more trust in health care institutions among communities of color. Earl Moore, Jr. was a Black man who authorities say died of asphyxiation after he...
wmay.com
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
wmay.com
Report: Sangamo Club Building Up For Sale
The building that has for decades housed a private club catering to Springfield’s movers and shakers is up for sale… leaving the future of that club in question. The Sangamo Club has been in that two-story building at 227 East Adams since 1963. But the State Journal-Register reports the building is now on the market. Sangamo Club president Jim Ackerman says the club is trying to stay in business, but says it will be up to the purchaser of the building whether to let it remain at the current location or force it to move.
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
wmay.com
AFSCME Wants More Steps To Protect Prison Guards, Inmates
Even though an investigation turned up no sign of narcotics at the scene of the incident that sent more than 20 Illinois prison workers to the hospital, the union representing those workers says the dangers from drug contraband are real. In a statement, AFSCME says more investigation is needed to...
Effingham Radio
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
wmay.com
Sangamon County COVID Transmission Level Drops, But COVID Deaths Climb
Sangamon County is once again back to a low level of community transmission of COVID-19. Now only 28 Illinois counties are at an elevated level of transmission… down from 73 just two weeks ago. Sangamon County is now over 75,000 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
