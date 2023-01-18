ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills

A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
Ty D.

Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
capitalandmain.com

Gov. Newsom Punts on Addressing Food Insecurity for Some of California’s Most Vulnerable

Inflation bore down hard on Californians in 2022, but the effect was especially toxic at the lower reaches of the income scale. By last fall, two out of three households in the state earning less than $35,000 were struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, rent and health needs. Perhaps more surprising, nearly half of those in the $35,000 to $74,999 bracket also reported being in that same boat.
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
GV Wire

It’s Time to Fix California’s Dysfunctional Unemployment System

California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now – a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
Gizmodo

California Is in for a Flood Insurance Wake-Up Call

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. California has nearly seen the last of the relentless sequence of storms that inundated the state since late December, leading to tens of thousands of evacuations, at least 20 deaths, and an estimated $1 billion in damages.
publicnewsservice.org

State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up

Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
