An Auto Insurance Crisis Is Looming In California
These big name providers are on the verge of cancelling policies with California drivers.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
Opinion: As Recession Looms, California’s Unemployment Insurance Must Be Fixed
California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now — a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
Californians hurt by winter storms can apply for emergency tax relief
(The Center Square) - California residents and business owners negatively impacted by the state’s winter storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from penalties and late payment interest. “California is moving with the urgency this moment demands, rapidly bringing support to Californians recovering from the devastating impact of...
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
How much longer does the $2.04B Powerball winner from California have to come forward?
It's been more than two months since a Powerball ticket sold in Altadena matched all six winning numbers. Where is the lucky winner?
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills
A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
Where do California's interstate highways take you?
Whether you're planning on driving out of state or taking a cross-country road trip, here is where California's Interstate routes will take you.
California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!
The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed...
Gov. Newsom Punts on Addressing Food Insecurity for Some of California’s Most Vulnerable
Inflation bore down hard on Californians in 2022, but the effect was especially toxic at the lower reaches of the income scale. By last fall, two out of three households in the state earning less than $35,000 were struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, rent and health needs. Perhaps more surprising, nearly half of those in the $35,000 to $74,999 bracket also reported being in that same boat.
That weird-looking debit card with the bear on it? It’s a legit ‘gift’ from California | Opinion
“It looked like a scam to me. I almost threw it away.”
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
It’s Time to Fix California’s Dysfunctional Unemployment System
California Is in for a Flood Insurance Wake-Up Call
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. California has nearly seen the last of the relentless sequence of storms that inundated the state since late December, leading to tens of thousands of evacuations, at least 20 deaths, and an estimated $1 billion in damages.
California no longer in 'extreme' drought according to U.S. Drought Monitor
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The intense rain and snow that have been pouring in most of California have taken the state out of the "Extreme" drought classification, according to the United States Drought Monitor's most recent update. It's the first time in almost three years the state has not had...
Residents of 3 More California Counties Can Apply for Federal Disaster Relief
Three more California counties have been added to President Joe Biden’s list of those eligible for disaster relief following this month’s rainstorms that inflicted untold damage and killed at least 20 people across the state. Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties now join Merced, Sacramento and...
State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up
Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
Here’s how California drought improved during latest storms — but it’s far from over
For the first time in nearly two years, the entire state of California is not experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions — though most of it is. The U.S. Drought Monitor, in a weekly update published Thursday, reports 99.36% of the state in at least an “abnormally dry” status, as of Jan. 17, down from 100% a week ago.
