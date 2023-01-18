Approximately 7 million people are under storm watch in the Northeast U.S. as snowstorms from the Midwest move east. The snow began Friday morning in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, reports CNN. According to the National Weather Service, "a winter storm will continue heavy snow and freezing rain across the Northeast through Friday. Another storm will develop over the Rockies and track east Friday into this weekend." There is also likely to be stormy weather into next week, per AccuWeather. "The heaviest totals of over 6 inches should be confined to the Adirondacks and mountains of northern New England," reports AccuWeather Senior...

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO