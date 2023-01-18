ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
AOL Corp

Back-to-back storms to send rain, snow into Northeast

Two more storms are likely to unload snow over the interior Northeast through the middle of next week and deliver rain once more to the areas of the Interstate 95 corridor that are stuck in a snow drought. Travel disruptions from the rain and snow will be likely throughout the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor.
INDIANA STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
NEW YORK STATE
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
The Week

Everything to know about the storm hitting the Northeast

Approximately 7 million people are under storm watch in the Northeast U.S. as snowstorms from the Midwest move east. The snow began Friday morning in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, reports CNN. According to the National Weather Service, "a winter storm will continue heavy snow and freezing rain across the Northeast through Friday. Another storm will develop over the Rockies and track east Friday into this weekend." There is also likely to be stormy weather into next week, per AccuWeather. "The heaviest totals of over 6 inches should be confined to the Adirondacks and mountains of northern New England," reports AccuWeather Senior...
MAINE STATE
27 First News

Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?

Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
watchers.news

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to High Plains and Great Lakes, impactful freezing rain possible

A winter storm is forecasted to form on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, in the eastern regions of Colorado before traversing northeastward through Thursday, January 19. This system is anticipated to bring copious amounts of snowfall to the High Plains region and western Great Lakes area, with the possibility of substantial freezing rain. Expect significant disruptions to travel in affected areas.
COLORADO STATE

