National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather: Northeast Braces for Freezing Rain and Heavy Snowfall Brought by Winter Storm
Millions of Americans were under winter weather warnings or advisories on Thursday as a storm blanketed the Midwest before moving toward the Northeast and pummeling Denver with the heaviest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years. The Northeast is expected to experience freezing rain and heavy snowfall. By Friday...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
AOL Corp
Back-to-back storms to send rain, snow into Northeast
Two more storms are likely to unload snow over the interior Northeast through the middle of next week and deliver rain once more to the areas of the Interstate 95 corridor that are stuck in a snow drought. Travel disruptions from the rain and snow will be likely throughout the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
AOL Corp
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor.
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
Light snow to swing through Northeast on Monday, with a late-week storm looming large
The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast. However, forecasters also caution that many will be left with just rain, depending on the exact setup in the atmosphere. Already, wintry...
Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
The Weather Channel
Two Winter Storms Will Dump Snow From Plains To Interior Northeast Into Next Week
There are two winter storms ahead for parts of the country through next Thursday. The first from late Friday into Monday will blanket the plains of Colorado and Kansas to the interior Northeast. The second from Tuesday to Thursday could bring snow a bit farther south in the Plains. Sign...
Drastic change in weather coming Friday
Enjoy the mild weather while you can. Thunderstorms are moving in late this afternoon and into this evening, with some damaging wind gusts - 50 to 60 mile per hour gusts.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Everything to know about the storm hitting the Northeast
Approximately 7 million people are under storm watch in the Northeast U.S. as snowstorms from the Midwest move east. The snow began Friday morning in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, reports CNN. According to the National Weather Service, "a winter storm will continue heavy snow and freezing rain across the Northeast through Friday. Another storm will develop over the Rockies and track east Friday into this weekend." There is also likely to be stormy weather into next week, per AccuWeather. "The heaviest totals of over 6 inches should be confined to the Adirondacks and mountains of northern New England," reports AccuWeather Senior...
27 First News
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
watchers.news
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to High Plains and Great Lakes, impactful freezing rain possible
A winter storm is forecasted to form on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, in the eastern regions of Colorado before traversing northeastward through Thursday, January 19. This system is anticipated to bring copious amounts of snowfall to the High Plains region and western Great Lakes area, with the possibility of substantial freezing rain. Expect significant disruptions to travel in affected areas.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of New England on Friday
A winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest this week coated the northeastern US with flakes on Friday with some areas in Maine and New Hampshire receiving more than 8 inches.
