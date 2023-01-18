ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Wichita man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to just over five years in prison for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy at a Wichita park. 21-year-old Malick Garrett was sentenced to 61 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. In 2019,...
Salina woman arrested on requested drug, child endangerment charges

A local woman was arrested on requested drug and child endangerment charges after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. A witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The witness also said that the SUV had stopped in traffic and had hit a curb.
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
Louisiana man accused of Wichita car theft booked in Coffey Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey County after the man allegedly stole a car from a dealership in Wichita Thursday morning. The vehicle and accused-thief were later found in Burlington. On Thursday, January 19, dispatch received a call from a dealership in Wichita at...
Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls

A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
Crash near Newton sends 2 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are in the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, after a crash near Newton. Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-135 just south of Newton. It was caused by a crate falling off the back of a truck and...
