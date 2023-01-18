Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to just over five years in prison for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy at a Wichita park. 21-year-old Malick Garrett was sentenced to 61 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. In 2019,...
Salina man arrested on suspicion of meth distribution
A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs on Thursday.
Salina woman arrested on requested drug, child endangerment charges
A local woman was arrested on requested drug and child endangerment charges after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. A witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The witness also said that the SUV had stopped in traffic and had hit a curb.
Surveillance video captures Wichita shooting, WPD asking for help
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A surveillance camera captured a shooting that injured a Wichita man earlier this month, but police have not been able to catch the gunman. The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 7. A man pulled up to a home near Green and Mossman. As he attempted to enter the house, […]
Wichita man convicted of killing wife in 2018 found dead at Hutchinson prison
He was found unresponsive in his cell.
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WIBW
Louisiana man accused of Wichita car theft booked in Coffey Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey County after the man allegedly stole a car from a dealership in Wichita Thursday morning. The vehicle and accused-thief were later found in Burlington. On Thursday, January 19, dispatch received a call from a dealership in Wichita at...
Wichita police employee on paid leave for possible mishandling of sensitive document
The investigation has been turned over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
KAKE TV
'I want to protect others': Disabled Wichita woman raped by bus driver speaks out, gets him convicted
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I kept having nightmares," said Stephanie Grow. Nearly five years ago, Stephanie was living in one of the worst situations imaginable, and no one knew. "I was feeling kind of confused, and scared. And don't know what to do," she said. Stephanie started going to Alpha...
kfdi.com
Wichita man charged for soliciting young girls
A Wichita man has been formally charged for soliciting three young girls for sex. 43-year-old Damien Henderson is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000. Henderson was arrested January 11th after three girls, ages 7 to 13,...
Wichita woman, 62, was crossing street when car hit, killed her, police say
Wichita police say Mary Dellor was walking across Harry Street at Faulders Lane when she was hit by a 2020 Kia Soul on Wednesday evening.
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
Wichita woman charged with attempted murder in October multi-vehicle crash
A Wichita woman who was arrested on Friday in connection to a crash in October has been charged with attempted murder.
KAKE TV
Crash near Newton sends 2 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are in the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, after a crash near Newton. Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-135 just south of Newton. It was caused by a crate falling off the back of a truck and...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
These Wichita lawyers are providing Kansans with a way off the drug registry list
Kansas Legal Services and the Wichita Bar Association are offering potentially free help to people who want to be removed from the state’s drug registry, but to participate you must sign up by Jan. 27, then attend an in-person clinic on Feb. 3. Created in 2007, Kansas’ drug offender...
Teenager dies, another teen in custody after accidental south Wichita shooting: police
Police were called to the scene at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Millwood. A 15-year-old boy who called 911 to report the shooting has been arrested.
Police: Body found in north Wichita Park
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of an unidentified man in his early 20’s in a creek at Glen Dye Park, near Hillside and 28th.
Wichita police investigating after finding man dead in north Wichita park
Wichita police responded to a submersion call at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
