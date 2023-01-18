ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA’s 14-game win streak

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Arizona spent the first half banging bodies with UCLA and the closing seconds desperately trying to hang on against the Bruins’ press. Even through that, the Wildcats kept their composure and came out with what may be their most impressive win of the season. Oumar Ballo scored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mypanhandle.com

Quintana scores 16 to help Cal Baptist rout Tarleton 77-48

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Joe Quintana scored 16 points to lead California Baptist to a 77-48 romp over Tarleton on Saturday. Quintana was 4-of-8 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Lancers (12-8, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Reed Nottage pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Riley Battin scored 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mypanhandle.com

Erikstrup leads E. Washington past Northern Arizona 79-76

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points and his two free throws with seven seconds left sealed Eastern Washington’s 79-76 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night. Erikstrup also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters scored 15 points and added five rebounds....
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
mypanhandle.com

Hawaii wins 67-63 over UC Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)JoVon McClanahan scored 19 points as Hawaii beat UC Riverside 67-63 on Saturday. McClanahan added five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Noel Coleman shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mypanhandle.com

Allen-Eikens leads CS Northridge over CS Fullerton in OT

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP)De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime on Saturday. Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals. Max Jones...
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy