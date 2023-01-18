WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has identified the body found near a swamp in Byron Township as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was first to respond to the scene on Ivanrest Avenue, between M6 and 56th Street around 1:45 p.m., after an individual found the remains while looking for his dog that escaped.

WYOMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO