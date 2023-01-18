Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 injured in overnight shooting on Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was injured in an overnight shooting Saturday on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Grand Rapids police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Straight Avenue NW. One man suffered minor injuries in the...
Man shot multiple times at Kent County trailer park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday at a trailer park in Cutlerville. Kent County sheriff’s deputies did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said he is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m....
Man flew to Grand Rapids to meet girl he met online, police say
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A Philadelphia man was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport intending to meet a girl he met online, Grant police said. Police said the alleged victim contacted a school resource officer for help after attending an in-school seminar about the dangers of human trafficking. Her report led to an investigation by multiple police agencies.
Sleeping woman hit with bullet during shots fired in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A woman is injured after suspects fired guns near a home in Wyoming, the Police Department says. Police heard of shots fired around 4:07 Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Buchanan Avenue Southwest. Officers say suspects fired multiple rounds near the Wyoming home, and a...
Gunfire hits Wyoming woman, duplex & vehicle
A Wyoming woman was wounded during a Saturday morning shooting that also saw both residences of a duplex plus a vehicle struck by gunfire.
Muskegon man sentenced for strangling girlfriend to death
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man who admitted to strangling his girlfriend to death and hiding her body has been sentenced Thursday. Brenda Hooper, 49, was reported missing in October 2021 and nearly four months later her body was found near Summit Avenue and 6th Street in Muskegon Heights.
Police identify body found in Byron Twp. as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has identified the body found near a swamp in Byron Township as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was first to respond to the scene on Ivanrest Avenue, between M6 and 56th Street around 1:45 p.m., after an individual found the remains while looking for his dog that escaped.
Fox17
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
WWMTCw
Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
Grant PD: Student reports man after trafficking seminar
Grant police say a seminar at a school led them to net a suspect in a human trafficking case.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is facing charges after her toddler drowned last year near Lansing. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 33, was charged with second-degree murder this week after an investigation stemming from the March 29, 2022, incident. Police have released few details about the circumstances that led to murder charges.
WWMTCw
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
Pennsylvania man arrested at Ford Airport in human trafficking investigation
GRANT, Michigan — West Michigan police say an in-school seminar on the topic of human trafficking encouraged a victim to come forward to authorities, launching an investigation. Grant Police Chief Bradley Wade said officers in a county-wide task force recently organized an in-school seminar on how to recognize and...
Eaton County cat owners outraged after discovering their pet was shot in the face
A cat was shot in the face and left for dead, and now people are searching for the shooter.
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
Grand Rapids officers witnessed man get shot in domestic situation, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids officers witnessed a man get shot in a domestic situation that later turned into a police standoff, court records show. Two officers were talking to a woman about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of Alto Avenue SE, taking her report about an argument between her ex-boyfriend and her new boyfriend.
Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons
HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
