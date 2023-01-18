Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
APD asking for help finding robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery by intimidation incident. The robbery incident happened at Dixie Food Mart on E Broad Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to...
WALB 10
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue. Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on...
wfxl.com
Identity of alleged shoplifter sought by Albany police
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo. Police say that the person in the picture allegedly committed shoplifting at Dollar General, located in 300 East Oglethorpe. Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or...
WALB 10
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday. The man, later identified as William Jonas Johns, was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the...
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD. Police said the investigation is ongoing. This is a...
WALB 10
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Americus are worried about their safety after three separate shootings that happened within 24 hours. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day apart from one another. Many people in Americus that WALB News 10 spoke with didn’t want to go on...
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
WALB 10
Investigation underway after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Updated: 28 minutes ago. The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. The Lowndes County Bird Supper...
WALB 10
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Anderson is believed to be in the Albany area, and maybe with an adult man named Jermaine or a woman named Jasmine.
WALB 10
The Lowndes County Bird Supper bridges the gap between residents and state legislators
The man was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. The sheriff’s office said the man was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road. Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city. Updated: 18 hours ago. Albany leaders...
Americus Police investigate shooting
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 11:54 a.m., Americus Police Officers responded to apartments near the area of 60 Cherokee St. regarding a report of shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a minor foot wound and found numerous shell casings along with evidence suggesting […]
southgatv.com
Three shootings in 24 hours: Americus Police Chief speaks out
AMERICUS, GA- The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of shootings which occurred within 24 hours. Americus Police Chief, Mark Scott, spoke with South Georgia Television news regarding the incidents, stating:. “They don’t appear to be related” Scott says. “They’re all involving what appears to be teenagers. All three...
WALB 10
Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk
How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Sunday could be a stormy one for SWGA. Updated: 5 hours ago. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for...
wfxl.com
2 in custody after three separate shootings within 24 hours in Americus
The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings which have occurred within the past 24 hours. Just before noon on January 18, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A black male subject with gunshot wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
WALB 10
California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on I-75. Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after 55-year-old found deceased in Albany
A death investigation is underway Thursday in Albany. Albany police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Court around 7 a.m. in reference to a 55-year-old man found dead. This is an active investigation, pending the results of an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Hospital, Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
WALB 10
Longtime Albany fireman retires
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
wfxl.com
Tifton roadwork continues for three city roadways
The road resurfacing project continues in Tifton this week. Roadwork this week will continue on 24th Street, Love Avenue and 26th Street. City officials thank the community for their patience.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
Comments / 0