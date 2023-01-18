ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
The Spun

Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
atozsports.com

The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority

The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
The Comeback

Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update

Every move that Aaron Rodgers makes this offseason will be heavily scrutinized as the future of his playing career is under a microscope. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN offered the latest he’s been hearing on the Green Bay Packers’ long-time quarterback, as Rodgers’ situation has been subject to speculation for the third straight offseason. Read more... The post Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman

After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
The Comeback

New Tom Brady business venture revealed

Tom Brady has another business venture under his belt. Brady and his TB12 company will partner with The Wynn in Las Vegas to create a brand-new experience for fans and fitness enthusiasts. Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune reported on the venture Thursday. “Wynn Las Vegas, a partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has announced a partnership Read more... The post New Tom Brady business venture revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Brian Flores Announcement

Over the past two weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores has been a busy man. Just about every team with a defensive coordinator opening has requested to speak with him. On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons were added to that growing list. "The #Falcons interviewed #Steelers ...
Yardbarker

Rams Request Interview With Broncos OC Justin Outten

Los Angeles is one of many teams looking to hire an offensive coordinator this offseason, but Pelissero doesn’t say if that’s the role Outten will interview for. He didn’t call plays for Denver this season until the final two games, as former HC Nathaniel Hackett had that responsibility at first, but it would be the same in Los Angeles where Rams HC Sean McVay is the primary play-caller.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Significant Changes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through a full coaching staff overhaul. On Thursday, the team fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and wide receivers coach Kevin Garver. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has also decided to retire after 43 years of coaching. Understandably, these ...
