ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwtNM_0kJ7BhAU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMxNz_0kJ7BhAU00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD.

Tim Levin/Insider

  • The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are some of the trendiest new electric vehicles challenging Tesla.
  • After driving both — and Tesla's popular Model Y — I can see why.
  • Kia and Hyundai's electric cars boast lots of range and tons of style in an accessible package.

Tesla is by far the US leader in electric-vehicle sales. But as the market continues to grow, Elon Musk's slice of the pie is shrinking .

After driving two of the most popular new Tesla rivals on sale — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — it's easy to see why Americans are warming up to new faces in the race. The trendy Korean SUVs are stylish, fun, and technologically advanced — and are making trouble for Tesla's Model Y.

They're just plain cool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iQP1_0kJ7BhAU00
The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.

Tim Levin/Insider

For years, Tesla's main competitors were dorky little hatchbacks. With daring, head-turning styling, the EV6 and Ioniq 5 are anything but. Driving both cars around New York, I had several people stop and stare or ask questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hURv_0kJ7BhAU00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Tim Levin/Insider

Anyone who isn't a fan of the Ioniq 5's has stubby proportions and cyberpunk aesthetic can opt for the EV6's swoopier design. The Model Y, nice looking as it may be, has done so well that it's nothing special where EVs are popular.

High-tech with fun features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdbYH_0kJ7BhAU00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Tim Levin/Insider

The two SUVs excel where it matters most: range. Both are rated for at least 300 miles of driving in their pricier, large-battery variants, which is nothing to sneeze at. Plus, they can charge exceptionally quickly. They claim to recoup 70% of their battery level in just 18 minutes when plugged into a high-powered charging station.

Interesting features include onboard electric power, which you can use to charge a laptop or even prepare a meal on the go, as I did . The Ioniq 5 in particular makes great use of space. It feels surprisingly big inside thanks to a flat floor and a big open space in front of the center console for a backpack or purse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5KfR_0kJ7BhAU00
The 2022 Kia EV6.

Tim Levin/Insider

Electric cool in a regular car

With a generously sized touchscreen packing an impressive assortment of unique capabilities — like games, a surveillance system, and a web browser — a Tesla is a lot like a smartphone on wheels . That big screen and resulting button-free interior are big selling points, but some people may want a more conventional user experience. That's what the Kia and Hyundai deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtE0C_0kJ7BhAU00
The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.

Tim Levin/Insider

They're high-tech and feel modern inside, but also work basically like the cars everyone is accustomed to. They do each have a touchscreen, but they're more modestly sized and aren't the sole way of controlling everything like a Tesla's command center is.

In a Tesla, you need to tap the screen to adjust the wipers, pop the trunk, or dial up the A/C. The Kia and Hyundai  have relatively normal controls for the climate, radio, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424OYl_0kJ7BhAU00
The Tesla Model Y.

Tim Levin/Insider

Plus, they drive great

The Model Y accelerates like nobody's business and takes turns like a sports car. But having your own personal rollercoaster sacrifices comfort, and the Y's suspension can feel stiff over bumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzjRw_0kJ7BhAU00
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Hyundai, however, glides comfortably down the road. The EV6 delivers sporty steering and is more geared toward driving fun , but it doesn't feel as hardcore as the Model Y. In their dual-motor, all-wheel drive configurations, both models are plenty quick enough to put a smile on your face and shock your unsuspecting passengers.

Of course, the Model Y has plenty of pros, too . Exclusive Supercharger access , a minimalist interior, and high-tech features still make it an appealing choice, especially for buyers who need to live on tech's bleeding edge. So it isn't going away anytime soon.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 37

Lou Cummings
3d ago

They're the ones to watch in the auto industry. They've already passed Nissan and Toyota on the current reliability ratings. Great products at reasonable prices is what they have continued to deliver and getting better everyday.

Reply
8
Related
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?

We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
Business Insider

Business Insider

829K+
Followers
49K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy