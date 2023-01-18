ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama

A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with DEA and ATF agents, is executing search warrants at two residences on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the scene is secure and people should...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Arrested accused of exposing himself at McFarland Park

James L. McGuire was arrested by the Florence Police Department (FPD) after a 20-year-old woman said he had asked her for directions - and then exposed himself. Man Arrested accused of exposing himself at McFarland …. James L. McGuire was arrested by the Florence Police Department (FPD) after a 20-year-old...
FLORENCE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death

A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Identify Shooting Victim

Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

