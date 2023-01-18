Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama
A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
WAFF
Huntsville attorney details possible repercussions for 2 students found with guns in area schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Former SRO urges better connections with students after guns found at 2 Huntsville high schools
Huntsville City Schools are on high alert after firearms were discovered at Mae Jemison and Lee-New Century high schools Wednesday. The district said the two students involved are facing discipline, which could include expulsion. They would not divulge more information on the students, because they both are minors. Retired school...
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
WAFF
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
WHNT-TV
Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide (7 a.m., January 20, 2023)
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. (7 a.m., January 20, 2023) Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide …. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a...
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
WAFF
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with DEA and ATF agents, is executing search warrants at two residences on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the scene is secure and people should...
WHNT-TV
Man Arrested accused of exposing himself at McFarland Park
James L. McGuire was arrested by the Florence Police Department (FPD) after a 20-year-old woman said he had asked her for directions - and then exposed himself. Man Arrested accused of exposing himself at McFarland …. James L. McGuire was arrested by the Florence Police Department (FPD) after a 20-year-old...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County Schools educates students on dangers of fentanyl with Operation Save Teens
Kids in schools are facing a number of dangers that most adults didn't in the classroom. "It's definitely a pressing issue, with drugs and vapes and alcohol," said Ashlyn Mullins, a junior at Ardmore High School. She mostly knows what to watch out for, but Mullins didn't know about a...
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
Entire family killed in what Alabama investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide
A welfare call on an Alabama woman’s residence led to the discovery of her dead body on Wednesday and as police investigated, they realized her husband and two sons were missing as well. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a welfare check on Chelle Mill...
themadisonrecord.com
Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death
A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
Alabama man arrested in Indiana after allegedly drunk driving 109 mph with child in the car
A Huntsville man was arrested in Indiana after authorities said he was driving drunk, 109 mph, with a young child in the car on Wednesday.
Hazel Green mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Identify Shooting Victim
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state...
