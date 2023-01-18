Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Highway 210 Reopens Following Serious Crash
ANGIER – A tractor trailer driver has been charged with causing a serious three vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The collision was reported at 6:49am Friday on NC Highway 210 at Star Valley Drive, west of McGee’s Crossroads. The State Highway Patrol said James Smith, 55, of...
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
WRAL
Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames. The fire occurred just off Falls of Neuse Road in the 1100 block of Logger Court. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker got to the scene shortly before 10:30 Friday night. Witnesses say flames were...
SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
jocoreport.com
US 70 Collision Injures Three
WILSON’S MILLS – A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck was struck from behind by a smaller pickup truck while stopped for a red light on US Highway 70 at Swift Creek Road, Saturday morning. The both trucks suffered heavy damage. Both drivers and one passenger were transported to Wake...
cbs17
Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
cbs17
Part of Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest to have lane reduction next week
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Turner Asphalt, a contractor working at the future Hawthorne at the Forest, will periodically reduce to one lane parts of north and southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1. The road between Burlington Mills Road and Falls of Neuse Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday,...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer carrying rubbing alcohol, peroxide caught fire in Granville County, closed I-85 for hours
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 199 was closed down for hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. At 2:46 p.m., Granville County 911 Emergency Communications received a call reporting the fire on the northbound side of the interstate. Granville County Emergency...
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon captured the attention of drivers and onlookers. The motive for the ride was not known; however, the name 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The group...
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
New surveillance photos show hit-and-run crash connected to NC auditor
WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh. The photos also detail damage to the vehicles. WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into...
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
cbs17
Goldsboro felon arrested after leading officers on 2 vehicle chases, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man who police say led them on two separate vehicle chases Sunday was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit was conducting saturated patrols of the southern portion of the city, police said.
cbs17
Crash closes all lanes of I-40 West near I-540, multiple fire trucks responding, NCDOT says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of I-40 West are back open after a crash near Exit 283 toward I-540 in Durham County on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT reported that all four lanes were closed around 10:59 a.m. because of the crash.
cbs17
Duo arrested for thefts at Target and 5 other stores, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two suspects for their roles in multiple armed robberies, including Target and a pizza restaurant. Between Monday and Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated several larcenies and breaking and entering calls in the northwestern area of the city.
Comments / 0