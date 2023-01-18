Read full article on original website
Congressman Ken Calvert’s restraint should be applauded
In response to David Vignolo's Jan. 19 letter to the editor, Congressman Ken Calvert's silence reflects his effort to not create more division by calling out the very obvious failures of the House leadership and the Capitol Hill Police. His restraint should be applauded but others need to call out the false narrative that the bureaucrats have manufactured. One unarmed person was killed by a Capitol police officer and eight others died during or subsequent to the...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia...
Factbox: California rampage is the latest mass shooting in the United States
Jan 22 (Reuters) - A rampage at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park, California, that killed at least 10 people on Saturday was one of the most deadly mass shootings in the state's modern history.
