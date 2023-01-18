ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

okcfox.com

First-of-its-kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A first-of-its-kind "weapons detection system" is in the works for some Utah schools. The Salt Lake City School District in Utah plans to install the system at East, West and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
UTAH STATE
okcfox.com

Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

'Whiteness is so evil': Michigan school board member faces calls for removal over social media post

JACKSON, Mich. (CITC) — A Michigan school board member is defending her decision to call "whiteness" evil on social media, despite facing intense scrutiny in her community. Kesha Hamilton, a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) school board member, expressed the sentiments on her personal Twitter account in December.
JACKSON, MI
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma tourism breaks record with $10.1B in visitor spending in 2021

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 2021, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were still affecting almost every industry across the country, but Oklahoma's tourism industry saw a unique boom. Over 17.7 million people visited the state and generated $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending. The boom supported over 96,000...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'It's just time to be bold': Oklahoma lawmaker files Education Freedom Act

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — During the upcoming legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers could take up the SB 822, the Education Freedom Act — which aims to allow parents to set up education savings accounts for their children. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) is supporting the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Starbucks partnering with DoorDash for coffee delivery nationwide

SEATTLE (WTGS) — It's official: Starbucks will soon offer delivery to all 50 states through DoorDash. Starbucks announced the expansion of its partnership with the delivery service launching Tuesday in Texas, Georgia, Florida, parts of California and other select markets. The company expects more markets to offer the service...
CALIFORNIA STATE
okcfox.com

Massive amount of Oklahoma legislation could create issues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma lawmakers have written an astounding amount of legislation for consideration in 2023. There are few people better to ask about state politics than Rodger Randle, a University of Oklahoma professor and former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate. “We’ve had an extraordinarily big...
TULSA, OK

