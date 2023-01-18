Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Ivon Adams, man accused of killing Athena Brownfield, arrives back in Oklahoma
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. According to Caddo County Jail records, Ivon Adams was booked just before 9 p.m. Thursday on multiple charges including first-degree murder. Ivon Adams, the man who allegedly killed missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, is being extradited to Oklahoma on Thursday. Adams was released from the...
okcfox.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation 'the future'
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we treat the dead has been so important to cultures around the globe throughout human history. Whether through burial or fire, every family has their own preference on how to say goodbye to a loved one. For thousands of years, that last step has...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans remember the 16 lives lost in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday afternoon Oklahomans came together outside of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, remembering the people who lost their lives in the jail in 2022. It was an emotional day as the community remembers the 16 people who died in the Oklahoma County Jail last year,...
okcfox.com
Utah parents support social media ban after video of child's attack posted online
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kylee and Adam Taylor said their daughter was brutally attacked at her own Utah school twice, and in one instance, video of the assault made the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Taylors strongly support Congressman Chris Stewart’s proposal for a federal ban...
okcfox.com
First-of-its-kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A first-of-its-kind "weapons detection system" is in the works for some Utah schools. The Salt Lake City School District in Utah plans to install the system at East, West and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
okcfox.com
Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
okcfox.com
'We didn't apply for anything': Questions surround tax break given to Tacos San Pedro
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A tax break worth hundreds of millions of dollars is offered to companies making huge manufacturing investments in Oklahoma. FOX 25 has got your back, uncovering the surprising business that state records show applied for and received the huge benefit. And now, we want to know how it happened.
okcfox.com
'Whiteness is so evil': Michigan school board member faces calls for removal over social media post
JACKSON, Mich. (CITC) — A Michigan school board member is defending her decision to call "whiteness" evil on social media, despite facing intense scrutiny in her community. Kesha Hamilton, a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) school board member, expressed the sentiments on her personal Twitter account in December.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
okcfox.com
'It's time to empower Oklahoma parents': Lawmakers file school choice legislation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sens. Julie Daniels and Shane Jett have filed school choice legislation that they say would benefit children in all corners of the state. Senate Bill 822 would provide parents the option of tapping into a portion of their child’s education dollars to pay for a variety of education services, including tuition.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
okcfox.com
'An exciting trajectory': Oklahoma economy among fastest-growing in the United States
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's economy is growing at one of the fastest clips in the country, new data shows. From the second to the third quarter of 2022, Oklahoma's gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a rate of 5.5%, making it the third fastest-growing economy in the nation.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma tourism breaks record with $10.1B in visitor spending in 2021
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 2021, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were still affecting almost every industry across the country, but Oklahoma's tourism industry saw a unique boom. Over 17.7 million people visited the state and generated $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending. The boom supported over 96,000...
okcfox.com
Parents left to treat dyslexia with limited resources in Oklahoma classrooms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Oklahoma teacher established a new program for students with dyslexia to help combat limited resources in Oklahoma public schools. She says she was left to navigate her son’s diagnosis alone because the school offered no help. 1 in 5 students deal with...
okcfox.com
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
okcfox.com
'It's just time to be bold': Oklahoma lawmaker files Education Freedom Act
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — During the upcoming legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers could take up the SB 822, the Education Freedom Act — which aims to allow parents to set up education savings accounts for their children. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) is supporting the...
okcfox.com
Starbucks partnering with DoorDash for coffee delivery nationwide
SEATTLE (WTGS) — It's official: Starbucks will soon offer delivery to all 50 states through DoorDash. Starbucks announced the expansion of its partnership with the delivery service launching Tuesday in Texas, Georgia, Florida, parts of California and other select markets. The company expects more markets to offer the service...
okcfox.com
Massive amount of Oklahoma legislation could create issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma lawmakers have written an astounding amount of legislation for consideration in 2023. There are few people better to ask about state politics than Rodger Randle, a University of Oklahoma professor and former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate. “We’ve had an extraordinarily big...
