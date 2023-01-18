Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A busy roadway in the region was closed for hours during an investigation following a fatal crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.The first arriving officer at the crash scene in Rockland County found two heavily damaged vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which w…
News 12
Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County
One of the victims in Thursday’s plane crash in Westchester lived in Monsey and Spring Valley in the 2000s. Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were flying back to Cleveland from John F. Kennedy Internattional Airport in a small plane when 30 minutes into the flight, Taub, the pilot, reported an engine oil problem.
3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police
Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. The...
House fire that killed 1 and injured 10 was sparked by lithium-ion battery, FDNY says
A man is dead after a late-night house fire was sparked by a lithium-ion battery in New York City, according to officials. According to the FDNY, firefighters were alerted to a blaze at a three-story home in Elmhurst, Queens, just after 11 p.m. on Friday. The second and third floors of the home were on fire.
Police looking for carjacking suspect in Newark
Authorities say the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle at 18th Avenue and Alexander Street in Newark on New Year’s Day.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
Police: Car flips on Brooklyn Queens Expressway, 4 injured
Police say four people were taken to the hospital after a car flipped over near the Borinquen Place exit on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Friday morning.
2 injured, dozens displaced following Yonkers apartment building fire
The massive fire was on the roof of the building, located along Mulberry Street.
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Dutchess County Sheriff: Beware Of Increasing ‘Police Donation’ Phone Scams
It feels a little too familiar, another warning coming about another scam that is taking advantage of Hudson Valley residents. This time around the warning has to do with a phone scam involving local police departments or law enforcement agencies. Just a few weeks back, reports came in from the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County Sheriff pulling seven investigators out of task forces
GOSHEN – Like many other police agencies, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is facing staffing shortages and the new sheriff told county lawmakers on Thursday that he is pulling seven investigators back to his agency. One of them will be taken out of the City of Newburgh, Sheriff...
Yonkers police: 38-year-old man injured in shooting
Authorities say the man was approached by two male suspects and a dispute quickly escalated to physical violence.
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
Hopewell Junction New York Man Stole Catalytic Converters at Beacon Train Station, Police Say
The 22-year-old man was charged with numerous felonies. Over the last few months across the Hudson Valley, we have seen a huge increase in the number of people who have reported that an important piece of equipment was stolen from their vehicles. We've all been told our entire lives that we should never leave anything valuable inside our cars and that we should always make sure our cars are locked when they aren't in use. Most of us follow those simple steps but how are we supposed to stop someone from doing what one Hopewell Junction man is accused of doing?
Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics
A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
NYPD: 17-year-old boy dies following stabbing in Coney Island
Investigators say Nyheem Wright was walking home from Liberation High School when a group of six boys jumped him and stabbed him on the corner of Mermaid Avenue and West 31st Street near a Rite Aid pharmacy's parking lot.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stabbing in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. An EMS radio transmission reported a man was stabbed at the Varick Homes at 69 South Street around 9 p.m. Initial reports at the scene said the victim was stabbed in the back...
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
