Wilmington, NC

Related
WTVM

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WILMINGTON, NC
WOWK

North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky

ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged in Kentucky for impersonating an officer after he allegedly flashed blue and red lights at people to stop them. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.
WEST LIBERTY, KY
WBTW News13

North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.  Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Card Skimmers Found At ‘Multiple’ North Carolina Walmarts

Over the past week, illegal credit and debit card skimmers were found at multiple Walmart stores in North Carolina. According to WMFY News, police believe the same group of people is behind all of them. Greensboro Police Detective Joseph Harrill says the skimmers all appear to have been installed on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
Queen City News

FBI now investigating latest NC substation shooting attack

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local state and federal investigators are looking into another shooting on North Carolina’s power grid. The Pleasant Hill substation was damaged after it was shot Tuesday morning. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation, and that’s when they found the damage. Customers weren’t impacted and there was no […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRC

Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count...
COLUMBUS, OH

