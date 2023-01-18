Read full article on original website
WTVM
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WOWK
North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky
ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged in Kentucky for impersonating an officer after he allegedly flashed blue and red lights at people to stop them. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
WKRC
Swim instructor faces criminal charges after boy drowns in class, family wants answers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WKRC/WRDW/CNN Newsource) - A Georgia family wants answers after their son drowned during a swim lesson. Four-year-old Izzy Scott died during his second day of swimming lessons on June 14. The instructor, 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in December. Now, Izzy's family is left wondering...
Police: Man was alone on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony when he fell to his death during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said video of the incident shows Markell […]
Feds seized 280 guns, charged nearly 280 people in North Carolina district in 2022
At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022.
foxwilmington.com
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that Jones was leaving a Super Bowl party...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
country1037fm.com
Card Skimmers Found At ‘Multiple’ North Carolina Walmarts
Over the past week, illegal credit and debit card skimmers were found at multiple Walmart stores in North Carolina. According to WMFY News, police believe the same group of people is behind all of them. Greensboro Police Detective Joseph Harrill says the skimmers all appear to have been installed on...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
FBI now investigating latest NC substation shooting attack
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local state and federal investigators are looking into another shooting on North Carolina’s power grid. The Pleasant Hill substation was damaged after it was shot Tuesday morning. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation, and that’s when they found the damage. Customers weren’t impacted and there was no […]
WECT
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
3 killed in wrong-way crash on North Carolina interstate, highway patrol says
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 40, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded at about 1:47 a.m. to the area of I-40 westbound near the Haw River exit, where a Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way — north in the […]
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
WKRC
Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count...
Wife sentenced for lying after S.C. man’s remains found wrapped in plastic bags under home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (TCD) -- A 78-year-old woman recently pleaded guilty to lying to police after her husband’s remains were found wrapped in plastic bags under one of his Myrtle Beach properties in 2019. According to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the victim’s wife, Irene Clodfelter, entered the...
WECT
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of drug-related crimes were arrested in “Operation Street Sweep.” The sheriff’s office says that those arrested are suspected of being drug dealers and their associates. The operation, which...
