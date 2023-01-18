Read full article on original website
ConspiracyBwog: Math Lawn Fence Edition
On a campus full of mysteries, there is one fence which baffles most completely. Although the tents are gone from all of the lawns on campus, there is a new structure on one of them: an impenetrable, opaque green fence, 8 feet high, sectioning off a small area of Math Lawn. Evidently, whatever is going on inside needs to be hidden from the public eye. What could it be?
How To Find Open Classes On SSOL
Deputy News Editor Emma Burris and Deputy Editor Sophie Conrad give you tips on course registration. We all know how stressful shopping period is. We’re maxxed out on waitlists but don’t even have enough credits to be considered a full-time student. After adding class after class to our schedule, they all seem to be full. However, there’s an easy solution that’ll allow you to not only fill your schedule, but find fascinating classes you never even knew existed.
The Columbia Dining Hall Collabs We Need
After the success of Chef Mike’s Sub Shop and Chef Don’s Pizza Pi, the sky’s the limit for Columbia Dining collabs. The past year has been a whirlwind of new eateries on campus, including Faculty House, Chef Mike’s Sub Shop, and most recently, Chef Don’s Pizza Pi. These last two additions illustrate the rise of the Columbia celebrity chef—you can’t start a dining hall on this campus without a big name attached. Chef Mike and Chef Don have proven their success in dining hall creation with both Chef Mike’s Sub Shop and Chef Don’s Pizza Pi receiving positive reviews from Bwog and buzz in the Columbia community. I believe that Columbia Dining should capitalize on this success by creating even more dining halls affiliated with big names on campus.
