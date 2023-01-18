Read full article on original website
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Exit Game Vs. Raptors With Injuries
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Warriors Takeaways: C's Show Resiliency in OT Victory
Celtics-Warriors takeaways: C's show resiliency in OT victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Golden State Warriors have been the Boston Celtics' kryptonite, but the C's refused to back down against the defending champions Thursday night at TD Garden. After trailing by as many as 11 points in the...
NECN
Trevor Story Talks Elbow Injury, Guarantees Return This Season
SPRINGFIELD -- Of all the gut punches to stagger the Red Sox this winter -- the loss of Xander Bogaerts in free agency, the failure to sign any of their top free agent targets -- the one that may have hit hardest was Trevor Story's elbow. After all, we assumed...
NECN
Brad Marchand Marvels at Patrice Bergeron's Toughness After Taking Puck to Face
Marchand marvels at Bergeron's toughness after taking puck to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins had a brief scare in Wednesday night's road win against the New York Islanders. B's captain Patrice Bergeron took a puck to the face during a third-period power play when a...
NECN
2023 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Bruins' David Pastrnak Selected Via Fan Vote
2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters: David Pastrnak selected via fan vote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey with a 36-5-4 record, and they will be well-represented at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Florida next month. The league announced 12 new...
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
NECN
Linus Ullmark Dominates for Bruins to Beat Islanders, Earn 100th Career Win
Ullmark dominates for Bruins to beat Islanders, earn 100th career win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Linus Ullmark was expected to reach career win No. 100 at some point during the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins goaltender entered the campaign with 76 wins. Getting it on Jan. 18,...
