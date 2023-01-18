ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Exit Game Vs. Raptors With Injuries

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries. Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics Vs. Warriors Takeaways: C's Show Resiliency in OT Victory

Celtics-Warriors takeaways: C's show resiliency in OT victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Golden State Warriors have been the Boston Celtics' kryptonite, but the C's refused to back down against the defending champions Thursday night at TD Garden. After trailing by as many as 11 points in the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Trevor Story Talks Elbow Injury, Guarantees Return This Season

SPRINGFIELD -- Of all the gut punches to stagger the Red Sox this winter -- the loss of Xander Bogaerts in free agency, the failure to sign any of their top free agent targets -- the one that may have hit hardest was Trevor Story's elbow. After all, we assumed...
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC

