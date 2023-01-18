Read full article on original website
Scuf Reflex Pro review
The Scuf Reflex Pro is a noticeable improvement on the DualSense controller upon which it’s built. Unlike some third-party PS5 controllers, it keeps everything that makes Sony’s official gamepad special and it adds a vast array of customization options. However, the high price for what’s on offer makes it hard to recommend to general audiences, given some upcoming alternatives.
The iPhone 13 is now free at Verizon - and they're throwing in an Apple Watch too
For the first time ever, you can get an iPhone 13 for free with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon without needing a pesky trade-in. While this carrier is no stranger to excellent deals on the iPhone 13, all promotions on this excellent device have either revolved around handing over an old phone or capped out the device cost at $5 per month with a plan.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
There are two clear winners in the PSVR 2 launch lineup
Big news for virtual reality fans: Sony has announced 13 more launch titles for the PSVR 2 library. This means that over 30 games will be available for the hardware when it releases next month. The PSVR 2 headset will release on February 22 and comes bundled with a couple...
Samsung S95C QD-OLED: everything you need to know
The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs in 2023 and the OLED model to watch this year. In a TV market saturated with OLED ranges, it’s thrilling to usher in a screen that combines the best of OLED’s self-emissive brilliance with the brightness and color enhancement of quantum dot, or QLED.
Asus ROG Delta S Wireless gaming headset review: comfortable and decently balanced
I probably wouldn’t pick up the Asus ROG Delta S Wireless from just looking at it, as it isn’t the most attractive headset. However, its comfortable, lightweight design, along with its solid sound, might change your mind. I’m just not sure you’re getting enough for the price.
IOGear Dock Pro Review
IOGear's Dock Pro is an extremely useful option for expanding the number of ports on your USB-C or Thunderbolt device. Utilizing USB-C / Thunderbolt 3, the IOGear Dock Pro enables an additional 12 ports and is compatible across Windows, macOS, and tablets. The Dock Pro Universal 4K Quad Docking Station...
The Mac mini M2 is now the best upgrade from your Apple iMac
If you’re the owner of an aging iMac, this week’s Apple announcements probably only added to your confusion about how and when to upgrade. In a surprise event, we got a new Mac mini M2 and MacBook Pro 14-inch, which both came with upgraded Apple silicon. For Apple’s all-in-one desktop, which turns 25 years old this year? Just another helping of tumbleweed.
The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is back down to its cheapest-ever price
The LG C2 OLED is our top-rated TV, and it's now back down to its cheapest ever price. It received a top score of five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review due to its large and extremely bright screen, sleek and minimalistic design, excellent connectivity options, vivid colors and contrast levels, and more.
Better than 4K Blu-ray: the new disc that could do movies better… but do we need it?
As a movie fan who's a huge cinema lover as well as a massive home theater nerd – nerdy enough to have chosen the wrong side in the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray war, and to maintain that my logic was sound to this day – I have a bit of an obsession with getting the best quality possible from movies.
Get AMD's best graphics card for 10% off with this Amazon GPU deal
It's not often that we get to bring you graphics card deals, so when we saw the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX was on sale at Amazon for $1,241.56 (opens in new tab) (a 10% discount), we knew we had to bring it to you ASAP. The Sapphire version of...
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
The Linux Foundation wants to set up its own open source metaverse
The Linux Foundation has announced plans to build an open-source metaverse which it says could be “as impactful as the World Wide Web”, so long as companies, developers, and founders come together to meet shared goals. The aptly named Open Metaverse Foundation (opens in new tab) (OMF) has...
iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges
More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
What is completion rate and why it matters for Usenet?
The internet as we know it was formally invented in 1983 even though the planning for this global network began decades ago. It began as ARPANET, a research program funded by the U.S. government, and was primarily used in academic settings before it made its way into everyday life. In 1989, a British scientist named Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) system that made it easy to locate resources online and is largely in use today.
Hostinger quietly shutters Zyro to focus on Hostinger Website Builder service
Popular web hosting (opens in new tab) provider Hostinger (opens in new tab) has begun shifting its website builder efforts away from its subsidiary, Zyro, following the launch of its new eponymous competing service. Founded in 2019, Zyro (opens in new tab) has - for over three years - been...
HyperX Armada 27: solid gaming screen and an awesome arm
The HyperX Armada 27 is one of the more unique gaming monitors out there thanks to its multi-axis boom arm and QHD display. And while it is a bit expensive for a 1440p monitor, its compelling design alone is worth the price of admission. Pros. +. Boom arm with desk...
WordPress best practices and plugins to think about in 2023
In the digital age, WordPress is showing its utmost dominance. With 455 million (opens in new tab) websites out of the 1.4 billion on the internet built using WordPress, it's becoming the go-to content management system (CMS (opens in new tab)) for small and large business owners globally. The ecommerce...
The next Motorola Defy could beat the iPhone 14 at satellite communications
A good CES rule is never turn down a cool ride. Sometimes you get offered a ride in a holographic car. Other times, you get a helicopter ride into the middle of the desert to try out a new satellite technology. That’s how I found myself hovering above the Strip with Bullitt Group, about to check out technology in a pre-production model of the next Motorola Defy rugged phone that promises much better satellite communications than the iPhone 14 or even the new Qualcomm satellite platform.
Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate can give you RTX 4080 performance on a Chromebook
Nvidia announced this week that the latest version of its subscription service, GeForce Now Ultimate, has officially gone live for several cities in the US, rolling out to San Jose, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as Frankfurt, Germany. Areas surrounding these cities will also be able to connect to the new Ultimate tier servers.
