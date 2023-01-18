ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs

By James Wesser
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTyGC_0kJ78LRQ00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website.

“My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities every, single day,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Today, our administration launched a new website that allows Pennsylvanians to see nearly 550 positions that are currently open.”

Shapiro’s Administration stated that the website will focus on applicants’ skills-based backgrounds.

Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs

According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree.

“I encourage every Pennsylvanian who wants to get off the sideline to get in the game to check it out, said Governor Shapiro. Lt. Governor Davis says the state government “should be a place where everyone has a chance to serve and succeed.”

YourErie

