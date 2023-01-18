Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Patrick Mahomes Starts Second Half Despite Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is questionable to return. The star quarterback initially stayed in the game with a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room after the drive. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles Observations: Jalen Hurts Regains MVP Dominance in Enormous Win
Roob's Obs: Hurts, Sirianni, more shine in dominanting win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was over after two drives. The Eagles’ offense drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their first drive, then their defense sacked Daniel Jones twice on the Giants’ first drive. It was the middle of the first quarter and you just sensed it was over.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hobbled Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs to Win Over Jaguars in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship game...again. And this time, they got there with Patrick Mahomes essentially playing on one leg. A hobbled Mahomes returned from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter to help the top-seeded Chiefs close out the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in a 27-20 win in the AFC divisional round on Saturday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Cowboys to Beat 49ers
Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception. The 71-year-old...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBA Moves Mavs-Clippers to Avoid Conflict With Cowboys-49ers Sunday Afternoon
The NBA did Mavs fans a favor Thursday by moving Sunday afternoon's home game against the Clippers to earlier in the afternoon. The Mavericks and Cowboys were both scheduled for games late Sunday afternoon and the switch from a 6:30 p.m. tip-off to 1:30 p.m. means Mavs fans can watch Luka and the team take on the Clippers without having to worry about turning off the playoff game or flipping back and forth and undoubtedly missing something somewhere.
