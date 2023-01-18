Read full article on original website
Davis scores 20, FAU beats UTEP 67-59 for 18th straight win
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting and No. 24 Florida Atlantic extended its program record for consecutive wins to 18 with a 67-59 win over UTEP on Saturday night. Davis hit 2 of 3 attempts from 3-point distance and was perfect on six shots from the line for FAU (19-1, 9-0 Conference USA). Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Owls. Calvin Solomon finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Tae Hardy also scored 16 points for UTEP (11-9, 4-5). Mario McKinney Jr. added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Goldin scored consecutive baskets in the paint to spark a 12-0 opening run and Owls never trailed. UTEP went 0 for 6 from the field and committed seven turnovers before Calvin Solomon hit a jumper with 13:11 left in the first half.
Tshiebwe’s 37 points, 24 rebounds lead Cat’s win
LEXINGTON (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed a season-high 24 rebounds in a dominating performance that sent Kentucky to an 85-71 win over Georgia on Tuesday night. Tshiebwe had 23 points with 15 rebounds in the second half and the Wildcats (12-6, 3-3 SEC)...
NBA at a Glance
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Offense stalls as Jayhawks fall at Cyclones, 64-50
A combination of foul trouble and cold shooting from long range kept Kansas from matching Iowa State's performance.
Moravian and Quality Educational win at the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational
Bristol, Va — High school basketball continued in Bristol tonight for the Friendship cars Virginia Invitational… The Rock school out of Ga. was facing Moravian from Florida…. The Rock got off to a fast start when Dallas Jones kicks it out to Evan Sterck and he drills the 3-pter. Then later the fast break long […]
Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss
Did the New York Giants really belong in the playoffs? They had their critics. But the win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round seemed to at least dispel the notion that New York didn’t belong. Then came the second round and if those doubts were assuaged after the win against the Vikings, they Read more... The post Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
