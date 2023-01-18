Read full article on original website
Related
The American middle class is bracing for its next financial blow
Unlike the kids, the middle class is not alright. It seems as if every other day economists are predicting varying shades of a recession (from doomed to not so doomed), and it’s worrying middle-class households. A whopping 81% of households in the income bracket are bracing for a recession...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
US News and World Report
States Where Americans Are Struggling to Pay the Bills
As grocery bills continue to grow, Americans are grappling with how to get by. Throughout 2022, the American economy and inflation were among the most concerning issues to Americans, according to polls from the Pew Research Center, Gallup and others. And not without warrant: Prices hit a four-decade high over the summer, though inflation has cooled some since then.
Homebuyers will be able to get bigger mortgages in 2023 but it could be a bad idea for Americans to stretch their budgets too far
The economy's rocky footing going into 2023 could put mortgage borrowers with higher home loans at greater risk of financial insecurity.
When is it time to close the ‘Bank of Mom and Dad’? Wealth managers advise the best ways to support your adult kids amid looming recession
Parents need to start preparing their kids for financial independence as early as possible, experts have said. Parents to adult kids across the U.S. are considering coming out of retirement or refinancing their homes in order to prop up their kids’ bank accounts – and the cash requests are only going to keep coming.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Inheritance tax: Grandparents can reduce expenses by helping grandchildren in purchasing a home!
The payment of inheritance tax (IHT) on property, money, and savings can be costly for grandparents leaving wealth to loved ones. Since its commencement in 2008, the tax nil rate bracket has remained unchanged at $392,924, drawing more and more individuals into the IHT net. What Is Inheritance Tax?. Parents...
CNBC
Wells Fargo might owe you money—here's how to get it
If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As part of a $3.7 billion settlement, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $2 billion directly to...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
U.S. spending bill brings changes to retirement savings accounts for older Americans
The federal government spending package included changes to how many Americans save for retirement. The Secure Act 2.0 was combined with the spending package to be part of an omnibus bill. Older Americans will be able to delay taking money out of their retirement accounts if they want, and they...
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
AOL Corp
Egg Prices Reach $7.37, Yet Are Still Cheaper Than Other Proteins
In November, the price of eggs was up 49.1% according to the Consumer Price Index, making eggs the single food item most impacted by inflation in 2022. As expected, prices are still sky high for eggs in the new year. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that in California, a dozen eggs cost $7.37 the week of Jan. 16, up from $2.35 a year prior.
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
CNBC
‘Utterly unprepared’: Larry Summers says another Covid-scale problem is a top economic risk
Economist Larry Summers would place better than 50-50 odds on the world being shaken by another Covid-scale event within the next 15 years. The Harvard professor and former U.S. treasury secretary shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
AOL Corp
Experts: What To Do If Your Rent Increases but Your Paycheck Doesn’t
Many renters across the United States are struggling with significant hikes in rent prices. While an annual increase is usually expected at a reasonable rate, all bets are off in the current housing market. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Advice: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing...
3 Ways to Pay Less Taxes in 2023
Using brokerage accounts as collateral, investing in a Roth IRA and opening an HSA account are all ways to ease your tax burden and boost savings in the new year.
Debt ceiling: 3 ways your finances could be affected
The so-called debt ceiling — the amount the U.S. government can borrow to honor its spending obligations — may seem like an abstract political issue for congressional leaders to deal with, but millions of Americans could suffer very real-world financial hits if the conflict drags on. On Thursday,...
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
Americans spend more than they make as high prices pinch
Overall consumer spending fell 4.3% in December from the previous month, according to a Morning Consult survey released Wednesday morning, with an increasing share of Americans spending more money than they're earning. Why it matters: Inflation may be easing, but high prices are still a big problem for individuals, particularly...
CNBC
$1 million in retirement savings lasts longest in these 10 states—almost half are in the southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
