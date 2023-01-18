Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
CNBC's fireside chat with Tencent's chief exploration officer
In his unique role as chief exploration officer, David Wallerstein, searches the globe for innovations that could change the world. He joins CNBC to discuss the latest innovations surrounding smart cars and Tencent’s investments in the smart auto sector.
CNBC
CNBC Excerpts: CNBC’s “Squawk Box” and CNBC’s Sara Eisen Broadcast Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Today, Thursday, January 19
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box," "Squawk on the Street" and "TechCheck" – Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcripts of CNBC interviews which aired on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET), "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM) and "TechCheck" (M-F, 11AM-12PM) today, Thursday, January 19th for Davos 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC
Goldman Sachs slips on report that the Federal Reserve is investigating its Marcus business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CNBC
‘Utterly unprepared’: Larry Summers says another Covid-scale problem is a top economic risk
Economist Larry Summers would place better than 50-50 odds on the world being shaken by another Covid-scale event within the next 15 years. The Harvard professor and former U.S. treasury secretary shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says Congress shouldn't play games with the creditworthiness of the U.S. government
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday that politicians should be serious about the debt ceiling as Congress remains locked in a political fight to increase the U.S. borrowing limit. "We should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government. That is sacrosanct. It should never happen," Dimon said...
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC
Orange bitcoin Mercedes owner at Davos hits back at critics, says not his car's fault people lost money
CNBC spotted an orange Mercedes at Davos with a bitcoin logo stuck on. Nobody in the vicinity knew who parked it there. Crypto executives criticized the car saying it was bad for the reputation of the industry after the excesses and market collapse of 2022. Michael Chobanian, the founder of...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says an ‘obsession’ with mega-cap tech names is overshadowing a bull market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the carnage in tech stocks is concealing a bull market in other names. "We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons," he said, adding that "the relentless beatdown in the Teslas and Salesforces and Amazons" is obscuring it.
From tumbling earnings to sky-high valuations, here's 4 reasons experts see losses in the S&P 500 for a 2nd straight year
Investors looking to take shelter in the benchmark US index this year could be in for rough ride akin to 2022, experts say.
CNBC
The global tax deal won't help countries to change their tax rates, economist says
A panel moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche discusses the challenges of global tax reform. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, minister of finance for Nigeria, Mathias Cormann, secretary-general at the OECD, Gabriel Zucman, director at the EU Tax Observatory, and Faisal Alibrahim, minister of economy and planning of Saudi Arabia, joined the panel.
CNBC
Silver prices could touch a 9-year high in 2023 — with a bigger upside than gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC
Options Action: SLB earnings ahead
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks ahead to Schlumberger earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Looking for a job in India? Hiring for these jobs is on the rise in 2023, according to LinkedIn
Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia —...
CNBC
How digitalization could push women and older workers out of the workforce
In a CNBC panel at WEF Davos, Standard Chartered Group Head of HR Tanuj Kapilashrami and EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik talk about the risk women and older workers face as businesses require new skills needed for digitalization. SAP Board Member Thomas Saueressig also joins the discussion.
CNBC
Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Oil rises, posts second week of gains on China demand outlook
Oil rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday and posted second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand...
CNBC
Vice Media restarts sale process at lower valuation, may fetch less than $1 billion
Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
Comments / 0