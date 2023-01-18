Read full article on original website
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon captured the attention of drivers and onlookers. The motive for the ride was not known; however, the name 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The group...
WRAL
McDonald's employee shot in Raleigh
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Another Broken Egg, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria, GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken
Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Reporter: Keely...
cbs17
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh office complex
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
WRAL
Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
Beloved Glenwood South restaurant has closed
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Glenwood South staple has closed its doors. Triangle Downtowner Magazine was the first to report the news of The Rockford's closure. The announcement was made via a press release Friday morning. The Rockford was the first restaurant and bar to open in Glenwood South. It...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
Tracking egg prices at grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary
Each week, WRAL Smart Shopper compares grocery prices of staples like bread, eggs and milk at stores across the Triangle. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week. With egg costs soaring, here's a look...
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
WRAL
Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
