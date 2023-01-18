Read full article on original website
Southland Gas Prices on Upward Trajectory
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the sixth time in the last seven days, increasing a half-cent to $4.519. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 8.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 15.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.975 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.
mynewsla.com
Half-Dozen SoCal Regal Theaters Set to Close Due to Chain’s Bankruptcy
More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Adopts Permanent Tenant Protections as End of COVID Emergency Nears
The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals — for an ordinance...
mynewsla.com
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Historic South Los Angeles Area
A fire burned through the roof of a historic house in the South Los Angeles area Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of East 29th Street, in the Historic South Central neighborhood, east of USC, at 11:15 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief Moore Bans Most Displays of `Thin Blue Line’ Flag
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has issued a ban forbidding department personnel from sporting the “thin blue line” patch on their uniforms and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles, it was reported Saturday. Moore also ordered the “thin blue line” flag to be removed from police station...
mynewsla.com
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Hyde Park Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told City News Service. The motorcyclist...
mynewsla.com
Groundbreaking Set for Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration Project
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Thursday to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially those...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Mid-City Stabbing
A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles Friday and a man in his 30s was injured and a man in his 60s was arrested, according to broadcast reports. The stabbing occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Longwood Avenue, near...
mynewsla.com
Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint
Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver’s license operation in Pomona Saturday. The checkpoint took place between 9 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, according to...
mynewsla.com
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said Thursday. Aurelio Patino, 39, who most recently lived in Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, most recently of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday night in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of 38-year-old Javier Sanchez.
mynewsla.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., will provide...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Detached Garage Fire at Irvine Home
Firefighters Thursday quickly knocked down a detached garage fire at a home in Irvine. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:58 a.m. to the 100 block of West Yale Loop, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Santa Clarita Shooting
A 62-year-old man was wounded Saturday afternoon in a Santa Clarita shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. in the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to a desk deputy at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The victim was wounded in the buttocks and one leg...
mynewsla.com
Bogus Bomb Threat Prompts Search at High School Campus
A bomb threat directed at a Moreno Valley high school Friday prompted a through search of the campus, where nothing was found. According to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department, an anonymous caller phoned the Riverside County sheriff’s Moreno Valley station shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, saying “They had paid someone to place a bomb in the boys’ gym (at Rancho Verde High School).”
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Falls Below Four Percent at Year-End
With gains throughout the regional economy, Riverside County’s unemployment rate ended 2022 below 4%, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 3.7%, compared to 4.2% in November. According to figures, the December rate was...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting
Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
