The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the sixth time in the last seven days, increasing a half-cent to $4.519. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 8.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 15.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.975 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO