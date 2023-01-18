Is Trey Lance angling to get out of San Francisco? The second-year 49ers quarterback, whose first season as a starter was cut short after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 2, made a curious post to his Instagram story Wednesday after the Titans hired former San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager. Lance, 22, posted a picture of Carthon with three “fingers crossed” emojis immediately after Tennessee hired him. It could have been a quarterback sending best wishes to a man who probably had a say in drafting him to the 49ers, but there’s...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO