ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K12@Dallas

Making learning hip

When Monique Jackson was preparing to teach her third-grade math students at Stevens Park Elementary School about division, she wanted them not only to learn division, but also to understand what division was. Knowing her students were into music, specifically tik tok, Jackson wasted no time writing a song about division to engage her students.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Special scholarship helps cancer survivor pursue her college degree dreams

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas student diagnosed with cancer is continuing to pursue her dream of a college degree, in part thanks to a special scholarship program. Rebecca Halbert is from Burleson, and the 22-year-old has always been active. "I grew up playing every sport under the sun, pretty much," she said. "I cheered, swam, ran track and power lifted." She came to Dallas Baptist University on a cheer scholarship. Halbert was eager to compete on the squad, but COVID interrupted her freshman year. While quarantining at home, her health started to decline. "I lost a bunch of weight I didn't have to lose," Halbert...
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

'A little gesture of kindness': Mattel sends thousands of Barbies to Cook Children's in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands of toys and a single message arrived at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth on Thursday morning: All in memory of one little girl. Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl killed in Wise County in late November, was once a patient at Cook Children’s. Her mom, Maitlyn Gandy, agreed to tell the story one more time. She wanted to, especially Thursday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most

What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community.  "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
DALLAS, TX
dallasisd.org

See the Dallas ISD 2023 graduation schedule

The Dallas ISD 2023 graduation season is almost here!. The commencement ceremonies held at various locations will be streamed live. Visit the Commencement Streaming page for more information. If you are unable to watch a commencement ceremony live, you can find all of the graduation events on the district’s YouTube...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight

According to Mid-Hudson News, LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Josey Records bringing old-school goods to Plano

Josey Records has a large selection of vinyl records, CDs and books. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Dallas-based Josey Records is opening its fifth location in Plano on Jan. 20, according to an Instagram post from the company. The store will be located at 6940 Coit Road and will offer various products from different decades, including vinyl records, posters, CDs, books, apparel and more. Josey Records has other locations in Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Lubbock. 214-227-2333. www.joseyrecords.com/
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy