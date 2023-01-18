Read full article on original website
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
K12@Dallas
Making learning hip
When Monique Jackson was preparing to teach her third-grade math students at Stevens Park Elementary School about division, she wanted them not only to learn division, but also to understand what division was. Knowing her students were into music, specifically tik tok, Jackson wasted no time writing a song about division to engage her students.
Special scholarship helps cancer survivor pursue her college degree dreams
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas student diagnosed with cancer is continuing to pursue her dream of a college degree, in part thanks to a special scholarship program. Rebecca Halbert is from Burleson, and the 22-year-old has always been active. "I grew up playing every sport under the sun, pretty much," she said. "I cheered, swam, ran track and power lifted." She came to Dallas Baptist University on a cheer scholarship. Halbert was eager to compete on the squad, but COVID interrupted her freshman year. While quarantining at home, her health started to decline. "I lost a bunch of weight I didn't have to lose," Halbert...
dallasexaminer.com
Forming an alliance to combat challenges faced by the African American community
“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. And we’ve got to get our community off the menu,” Dr. Kimberly McLeod, associate vice president of economic and academic development at Texas A&M University, said during a recent interview. McLeod said she attended a conference...
KENS 5
'A little gesture of kindness': Mattel sends thousands of Barbies to Cook Children's in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands of toys and a single message arrived at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth on Thursday morning: All in memory of one little girl. Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl killed in Wise County in late November, was once a patient at Cook Children’s. Her mom, Maitlyn Gandy, agreed to tell the story one more time. She wanted to, especially Thursday.
fox4news.com
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
Substitute teacher arrested, charged, and immediately terminated for allegedly injuring student on campus
FORNEY, Texas — A substitute teacher was arrested and charged with injury to a child after an incident with a student on Friday, January 20, 2023. The substitute teacher, who was in a long-term role at Smith Intermediate, was immediately terminated, Forney Independent School District spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil tells inForney.com.
CandysDirt.com
A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most
What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community. "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
dallasisd.org
See the Dallas ISD 2023 graduation schedule
The Dallas ISD 2023 graduation season is almost here!. The commencement ceremonies held at various locations will be streamed live. Visit the Commencement Streaming page for more information. If you are unable to watch a commencement ceremony live, you can find all of the graduation events on the district’s YouTube...
Police: Palestine teacher consoled grieving student before start of inappropriate touching, 2-year improper relationship
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student started touching them inappropriately soon after one of their family members died and he was consoling the student, according to arrest documents. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested...
fox4news.com
Former PTA president at Mansfield ISD school accused of embezzling money from PTA treasury
MANSFIELD, Texas - A former PTA president at a Mansfield ISD school was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars. Jennifer Medina was president of the Parent Teacher Association at Roberta Tipps Elementary School. Last November, the current president noticed missing funds and reported it to Mansfield police.
2 teens shot, 1 killed outside a Whataburger near TCU
Two teenagers are shot, and one is killed outside a Whataburger in Fort Worth. It happened around 4 Friday afternoon on West Berry, not far from Paschal High School and about a half mile from TCU.
fox4news.com
Parade held to celebrate DeSoto High School football team's state championship
DESOTO, Texas - The DeSoto High School football team celebrated its state championship win with a parade through the city Saturday morning. The 6A school beat the Austin Vandegrift Vipers last month to win the title. This is the second time the school has won state in the past seven...
iheart.com
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight
According to Mid-Hudson News, LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
Two teens arrested after guns are found on school campus
Two high school students in Arlington are arrested after allegedly bringing guns to school this morning. The incident happened at Bowie High School at around 8:00 a.m.
Josey Records bringing old-school goods to Plano
Josey Records has a large selection of vinyl records, CDs and books. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Dallas-based Josey Records is opening its fifth location in Plano on Jan. 20, according to an Instagram post from the company. The store will be located at 6940 Coit Road and will offer various products from different decades, including vinyl records, posters, CDs, books, apparel and more. Josey Records has other locations in Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Lubbock. 214-227-2333. www.joseyrecords.com/
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD’s Computer Science Education Week helps students prepare for the workplace of tomorrow
One of Dallas ISD’s goals is to prepare students to have the computational skills needed for the future workplace and the increasing reliance on digital technology. With this goal in mind, at the end of last year, thousands of students and teachers took part in the 2022 Computer Science Education Week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
AMBER ALERT: Missing Sisters, Ages 6 and 9, Taken by Grandmother, Dad Arrested: Police
An Amber Alert is in effect for two sisters, ages 9 and 6, believed to have been taken by their grandmother during a CPS-supervised visit with their non-custodial father in McKinney on Thursday night. McKinney Police said Friday morning that CPS, which has temporary custody of the children, was overseeing...
