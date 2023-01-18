The annual homeless Point-in-Time Count is federally-mandated and helps cities around the country determine the number of unhoused individuals throughout the nation. San Bernardino will host its’ Point-in-Time Count next Thursday from 5:30 to 10 a.m. Volunteers will be dispatched across the city to survey homeless individuals. Homeless people who share with volunteers will be given a bag of essentials like toothpaste and toothbrushes and will be given information about services to assist the homeless.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO