mynewsla.com
LA Council Adopts Permanent Tenant Protections as End of COVID Emergency Nears
The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals — for an ordinance...
mynewsla.com
Vote Center Open for Special Election in Downey
A vote center is open for the city of Downey’s special municipal election on Jan. 31, officials announced Saturday. The Vote Center at Furman Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed Vote by Mail ballot, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.
Fullerton and Orange County Might Open Temporary Homeless Shelter Without Walk-ins
Amid the rain and cold weather, Fullerton and Orange County officials are considering opening a temporary shelter for homeless people at Independence Park – but that shelter won’t allow any walk-ins. Fullerton City Council members at their Tuesday meeting voted unanimously to allow the city manager to negotiate...
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
Morongo tribe offers community assistance grants to IE nonprofits
Organizations involved in supporting or improving communities throughout the Inland Empire are eligible to apply for grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians — with up to $5,000 per applicant available — tribal officials announced Friday. “Morongo is a giving tribe, and supporting the community is at...
cityofperris.org
Perris Breaks Ground on Downtown Skills Training and Job Placement Center
PERRIS, Calif. (January 20, 2023) – The City of Perris officially broke ground on the new Skills Training and Job Placement Center located in downtown Perris on January 19, 2023. Elected officials, residents, partners and community stakeholders gathered at the site of the new facility to officially launch the...
mynewsla.com
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
mynewsla.com
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
mynewsla.com
Half-Dozen SoCal Regal Theaters Set to Close Due to Chain’s Bankruptcy
More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures...
Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County
A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
mynewsla.com
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Hyde Park Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told City News Service. The motorcyclist...
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
San Bernardino to hold homeless Point-in-Time Count next week
The annual homeless Point-in-Time Count is federally-mandated and helps cities around the country determine the number of unhoused individuals throughout the nation. San Bernardino will host its’ Point-in-Time Count next Thursday from 5:30 to 10 a.m. Volunteers will be dispatched across the city to survey homeless individuals. Homeless people who share with volunteers will be given a bag of essentials like toothpaste and toothbrushes and will be given information about services to assist the homeless.
mynewsla.com
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM Machine
An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. “Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and...
mynewsla.com
Deputies in West Hollywood Fire at Fleeing Vehicle Theft Suspect
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
Riverside activates program to help inmates risking homelessness
Detainees released from the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside without a place to sleep and at risk of homelessness will now have options to keep them from living on the streets. The Riverside City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Victory Outreach Church to manage a new...
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
mynewsla.com
José Huizar Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax Evasion
Former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
mynewsla.com
Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint
Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver’s license operation in Pomona Saturday. The checkpoint took place between 9 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, according to...
mynewsla.com
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV-positive Latino man’s lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation. In an action Friday,...
