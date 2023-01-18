ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Vote Center Open for Special Election in Downey

A vote center is open for the city of Downey’s special municipal election on Jan. 31, officials announced Saturday. The Vote Center at Furman Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed Vote by Mail ballot, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.
DOWNEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
cityofperris.org

Perris Breaks Ground on Downtown Skills Training and Job Placement Center

PERRIS, Calif. (January 20, 2023) – The City of Perris officially broke ground on the new Skills Training and Job Placement Center located in downtown Perris on January 19, 2023. Elected officials, residents, partners and community stakeholders gathered at the site of the new facility to officially launch the...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall

An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy

A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Viewing, Public Procession, Set for Former SDPD Officer Darnell Calhoun, Killed in Riverside County

A public viewing is scheduled Friday for slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, will host the viewing of Calhoun’s casket from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Hyde Park Crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told City News Service. The motorcyclist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino to hold homeless Point-in-Time Count next week

The annual homeless Point-in-Time Count is federally-mandated and helps cities around the country determine the number of unhoused individuals throughout the nation. San Bernardino will host its’ Point-in-Time Count next Thursday from 5:30 to 10 a.m. Volunteers will be dispatched across the city to survey homeless individuals. Homeless people who share with volunteers will be given a bag of essentials like toothpaste and toothbrushes and will be given information about services to assist the homeless.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM Machine

An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. “Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

José Huizar Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax Evasion

Former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint

Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver’s license operation in Pomona Saturday. The checkpoint took place between 9 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, according to...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case

A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV-positive Latino man’s lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation. In an action Friday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy