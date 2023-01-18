Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest 18-Year-Old on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The incident happened on Nov. 24, 2022 in the 32600 block of Mission Trail in Lake Elsinore. Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and upon arrival discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Parents arrested for homicide in fentanyl poisoning of 18-month-old son
OAKDALE, Calif. — The parents of an 18-month-old baby who recently died of fentanyl poisoning were taken into custody Thursday by the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office on homicide charges. Law enforcement first responded to the 5900 block of Newbrook Circle in Riverside over reports of a baby not breathing. First...
Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Gate
A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Young Man Accused of Killing MoVal Boy During Holdup Arraigned
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Ordered to Stand Trial in Girlfriend’s Killing
An ex-con who served time in prison on a double-murder case was ordered Friday to stand trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend in her South Los Angeles apartment. Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli rejected a defense motion to dismiss or reduce the latest murder count against Darryl Lamar Collins, 52, of Baldwin Park.
17-year-old is fatally shot in Palmdale; teen struck woman pushing baby stroller in 2021 crash
A 17-year-old boy who died in a shooting in Palmdale was the same person who slammed a vehicle into a woman pushing a baby stroller in Venice in 2021.
17-year-old boy critically injured during shooting at Long Beach park; 2 others also hospitalized
A teen is in critical condition and two others were left injured after they were shot at a park in Long Beach, police said.
mynewsla.com
Deputies in West Hollywood Fire at Fleeing Vehicle Theft Suspect
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Off-duty Deputy’s Death by Suicide at Santa Clarita Bar Under Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation into the apparent suicide of an off-duty deputy who fatally shot himself at a bar in Santa Clarita. The deputy, Jonathan Buchan. 33, shot himself at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Santa Clarita Shooting
A 62-year-old man was wounded Saturday afternoon in a Santa Clarita shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:10 p.m. in the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to a desk deputy at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The victim was wounded in the buttocks and one leg...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Norwalk
NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing
One person died and another injured in a double stabbing at a South L.A. nursing home Friday night. The post One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
mynewsla.com
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Norwalk
A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim,...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Narcotics in Lake Elsinore
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Canyon Estates Drive in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. to a call about a fight. When they arrived, deputies found that...
Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says
The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
