New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Messages related to white supremacy found outside of homes in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Residents living in Leander said they received messages related to white supremacy. "Had it in a Ziploc bag with little rocks to weigh it down – just a sheet of paper printed off with a picture on it," said Ersula Yasin. She said her husband...
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants Subhead Private water well screening, Feb. 9, results on Feb.10 Special To The Highlander Fri, 01/20/2023 - 02:35 Image Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E....
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
KENS 5
'Texas Original' dispensary calls for loosened usage laws as medical marijuana applications open
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently opened an application process to potentially add more medical marijuana dispensaries, but some say the state needs to expand who can use it first. "Texas is a hot button right now because everyone's calling saying, 'I want a dispensary,'"...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted
A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
Beto O'Rourke, Viral Craigslist Ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also keyed in on a humorous story about a Texas man willing to swap sex for cartons of eggs.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]
There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
KWTX
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said. Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman. The name of the man was...
Racial Profiling Report for Williamson County Sheriff’s Office calls some findings ‘interesting’
A comparative analysis of the 2022 Racial Profiling Report for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office showed that Black and Hispanic people came into contact with police at a higher rate than other demographics. When it comes to blacks and Hispanics, the report shared the opposite was true for the two demographics.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
Road closure in Williamson Co. due to heavy police presence
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said heavy police presence in Liberty Hill Wednesday shut down certain intersections shortly after 4 p.m., according to a tweet from WCSO.
KWTX
Grand jury indicts man on two counts of trafficking of persons in case involving McGregor girls
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury formally indicted James Robert Vanhouten, of Georgetown, Texas, on two counts of trafficking of persons in the case of two McGregor girls who ran away from home and allegedly ended up in his garage apartment. Detectives with the Human Trafficking and Child...
