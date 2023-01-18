ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted

A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Q92

H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]

There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
SCHERTZ, TX

