LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman addresses major TV deal, future of franchise
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman tells "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" about what he sees for LIV Golf in the coming years after criticism over Saudi Arabian money.
Report: Brian McBride Out As USMNT General Manager
Brian McBride is out as general manager of the U.S. men's national team, U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart told the governing body's board of directors. Stewart informed the board during his presentation near the end of the board's executive session on Thursday, a person familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the decision, first reported by ESPN, was not announced.
