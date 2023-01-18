Read full article on original website
fox17.com
LIVE: Governor Bill Lee Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Gov. Lee will take the oath of office at the Inauguration Ceremony on Legislative Plaza. This is his second term. Gov. Lee released speech excerpts ahead of his oath:. In this life, there are only a few things that really matter, and Maria and I want our...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting
RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show. The decision is the latest development in a ruby […]
Tennessee Attorney General takes stand against VA abortion services
The Tennessee Attorney General is joining a team of attorneys to fight against taxpayer funded abortions at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
cbs19news
Youngkin responds to state senator's gun control proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a slew of shootings happening in Virginia, adding to the nation's already staggering numbers, state Senator Creigh Deeds is taking action. Deeds has proposed a law banning the sale and possession of assault weapons made after July 1, 2023. It would also prohibit anyone...
Virginia Republican breaks from party to vote against abortion restrictions, proposes own compromise
Democrats on a Virginia senate sub-committee recommended rejecting three Republican bills to restrict abortions in the state, with one Republican sponsor siding with Democrats to kill two of the bills with more extreme restrictions.
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
Missouri's abortion ban declares 'Almighty God is the author of life.' Faith leaders beg to differ in new suit.
They say the ban violates their religious freedom by subjecting them to "the religious dictates of others."
What happened to those bills? The state of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
Tennessee passed the second-highest amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the nation last year, behind only Texas.
NBC12
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law. The legislation would require schools to tell parents if a student self-identifies as a gender different from the student’s biological sex. “Parents, you are not alone. This mother stands with you....
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Proposed Tennessee Bill Would Add This Pie As An Official State Symbol
A state lawmaker wants to add a specific pie as an official symbol of Tennessee.
them.us
A North Dakota Bill Would Fine State Employees for Respecting Trans Peoples’ Pronouns
A North Dakota lawmaker wants to ban publicly-funded transgender pronouns. (And no, we didn’t write this story with a dartboard.) Senate Bill 2199, introduced by Republican David Clemens last week, proposes that gender and sex are the same thing, and that any words used to refer to, well, anyone should be “used in the context of that person's sex as determined at birth.” When there is confusion, the bill says, “determination is established by the individual's deoxyribonucleic acid,” or DNA. Any entity that receives state funding while using pronouns or any type of gendered language for someone that doesn’t match their sex at birth, especially if they do so in print, could be fined up to $1500.
WHAS 11
Democratic candidate for Kentucky attorney general launches candidacy; Republican Party reacts
Rep. Pamela Stevenson and others outlined how she hopes to defend Kentuckian's freedoms. The Republican Party of Kentucky says she doesn't represent Kentucky values.
wymt.com
‘It was a gut punch’ | TN to reject federal funding from CDC to fight against HIV
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state will soon be rejecting federal funding that supports some HIV care services, according to representatives with Governor Bill Lee’s office. Reports came out confirming the Lee administration’s plans to pass on funding from the CDC, which pays for HIV surveillance, testing and prevention...
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
fox17.com
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
WKRN
Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion
Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women. Tennessee bill targets...
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
Tennessee leaders sound off on transgender legislation as session inches forward
It's a party-line issue with most Republicans for increased restrictions and most Democrats against them.
