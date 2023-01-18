Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay CountyZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
NBC Miami
NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Has Won 49ers' 2023 QB Battle Over Trey Lance
Report: Purdy already has won 49ers' 2023 QB battle over Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Rookie Brock Purdy entered the 2022 NFL season as the 49ers' third-string quarterback, but less than six months later, he already appears to have the 2023 starting job wrapped up. The San Francisco...
NBC Miami
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
NBC Miami
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
NBC Miami
Eagles Overreactions: The NFC Should Be Terrified of Jalen Hurts & Co.
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so...
NBC Miami
Patrick Mahomes Starts Second Half Despite Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is questionable to return. The star quarterback initially stayed in the game with a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room after the drive. The...
NBC Miami
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
NBC Miami
Who is Patrick Mahomes' Backup, Chad Henne?
Fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City are still holding their breath as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seemingly playing through an ankle injury. While their MVP candidate is back on the field, he spent some time in the locker room in the second quarter, bringing out backup Chad Henne. Henne...
NBC Miami
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Live Updates
The NFL showdowns continue this weekend with four spicy matchups in the divisional round. The action kicked off on Saturday afternoon with Patrick Mahomes returning from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs went on to win 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.
NBC Miami
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket.
