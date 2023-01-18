Read full article on original website
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a second-degree kidnapping charge.
Williamsville man indicted for shooting woman and firing shots inside clinic
A Williamsville was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on an indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder and several other charges.
Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine
A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI Buffalo Office. Read more here:
Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arraignment held for alleged shooter at methadone treatment center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeremy Griffin is facing six separate counts, including attempted murder. The following charges for the 48-year-old include:. one count of attempted murder in the second degree (Class “B” violent felony);. one count of attempted assault in the first degree (Class “C” violent felony)...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo woman was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
3 men arrested after Town of Niagara incident; shelter-in-place order has been lifted
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A shelter-in-place order was in effect at Royal Park Apartments in the Town of Niagara on Wednesday night. That shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearly three hours, after reports of a burglary and shots fired in one of the apartments. Town of Niagara Police approached the building, and one officer was shot at three times, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Buffalo Police Department asks for public's help in locating missing man
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 64- year-old man.
Buffalo Police searching for missing teenager
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old teenager.
wnypapers.com
Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place
Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman
BUFFALO, NY – A handyman working at the home of an elderly female victim in Buffalo was arrested and charged after he was found to have been writing himself checks using the victim’s checkbook and using her debit card for his own personal use. Police say 33-year-old Jered C. Menter stole $23,048 from the woman, which included writing a series of checks from the victim and forging her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.00. “The defendant used the victim’s debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which totaled $8,676.98. The defendant also fraudulently used the victim’s credit The post Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
informnny.com
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 7 years in prison on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
Niagara County Sherriff investigates Porter Road burglary
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Royal Park Apartments on Wednesday.
wellsvillesun.com
Human trafficking happens in Allegany County
Read about a recent NYS Police investigation involving very young children. Human trafficking is real and it does happen even here. What is needed to abolish human trafficking?. 1. Awareness: educational campaigns, presentations, forums, word of mouth and online education through social media – check out The Potter’s Hands Foundation...
Man arrested in connection with Kensington Avenue homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Jan. 5. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Kensington Avenue around 10:30 a.m.. When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims that were shot. Police said...
