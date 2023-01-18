Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Unprecedented levels of high-severity fire burn in Sierra Nevada
High-severity wildfire is increasing in Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascade forests and has been burning at unprecedented rates compared to the years before Euro-American settlement, according to a study from the Safford Lab at the University of California, Davis and its collaborators. Those rates have especially shot up over the past decade.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Phys.org
Flood forecasts in real-time with block-by-block data could save lives. A new machine learning method makes it possible
The extreme flooding and mudslides across California in recent weeks took many drivers by surprise. Sinkholes swallowed cars, highways became fast-moving rivers of water, entire neighborhoods were evacuated. At least 20 people died in the storms, several of them after becoming trapped in cars in rushing water. As I checked...
Phys.org
US strengthens organic food protocols to counter fraud
The US Department of Agriculture on Thursday unveiled new rules to strengthen oversight of the "organic" label on food, after some significant fraud cases. The final rule, the most significant update to US organic food regulations since 1990, tightens certification requirements along the organic food supply chain, requires certificates for imported goods and beefs up inspection protocols.
Phys.org
Environmental rules stoke anger as California lets precious stormwater wash out to sea
Environmental rules designed to protect imperiled fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta have ignited anger among a group of bipartisan lawmakers, who say too much of California's stormwater is being washed out to sea instead of being pumped to reservoirs and aqueducts. In a series of strongly worded letters,...
Phys.org
Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data
Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Phys.org
Across the US, White neighborhoods have more greenery, fewer dilapidated buildings, fewer multi-family homes: Study
Historic redlining and other racist policies have led to present-day racial and economic segregation and disinvestment in many cities across the United States. Research has shown how neighborhood characteristics and resources are associated with health disparities such as preterm birth and asthma, but most of these studies are limited in scale and overlook many aspects in a neighborhood that are difficult to measure, including dilapidated buildings and crosswalks.
Phys.org
Tomato analyzer software reveals phenotypic diversity in New Mexican chile peppers
New Mexico is one of the largest producers of chile pepper (Capsicum spp.) in the United States, with 51,000 tons of production in 2021 from an area of 8500 acres with average productivity of 6 tons/acres according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service. The average productivity decreased by 25% as the area planted to chile pepper production remained the same. This resulted in a reduction in economic activity of almost 10% in 2020 compared with the previous year, from $50.1 million to $44.9 million. This significant decline in the total production of chile pepper in the state spurred scientists to new modernization efforts aimed at accelerating the genetic gain and improving productivity in the NMSU Chile Pepper Breeding and Genetics program by evaluating different traits related to yield and yield potential using high-throughput phenotyping tools such as the Tomato Analyzer (TA).
Phys.org
Summer heat waves and low oxygen prove deadly for bay scallops as a New York fishery collapses
A new study by Stony Brook University researchers published in Global Change Biology demonstrates that warming waters and heat waves have contributed to the loss of an economically and culturally important fishery, the production of bay scallops. As climate change intensifies, heat waves are becoming more and more common across the globe. In the face of such repeated events, animals will acclimate, migrate, or perish.
Phys.org
12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland
A whale skull fossil estimated to be some 12 million years old has been found on a beach in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, according to a local museum. The discovery was made in October by a Pennsylvania man, Cody Goddard, who was searching for fossils and shark's teeth, the Calvert Marine Museum said in a statement.
