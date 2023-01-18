ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Unprecedented levels of high-severity fire burn in Sierra Nevada

High-severity wildfire is increasing in Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascade forests and has been burning at unprecedented rates compared to the years before Euro-American settlement, according to a study from the Safford Lab at the University of California, Davis and its collaborators. Those rates have especially shot up over the past decade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

US strengthens organic food protocols to counter fraud

The US Department of Agriculture on Thursday unveiled new rules to strengthen oversight of the "organic" label on food, after some significant fraud cases. The final rule, the most significant update to US organic food regulations since 1990, tightens certification requirements along the organic food supply chain, requires certificates for imported goods and beefs up inspection protocols.
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data

Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Phys.org

Across the US, White neighborhoods have more greenery, fewer dilapidated buildings, fewer multi-family homes: Study

Historic redlining and other racist policies have led to present-day racial and economic segregation and disinvestment in many cities across the United States. Research has shown how neighborhood characteristics and resources are associated with health disparities such as preterm birth and asthma, but most of these studies are limited in scale and overlook many aspects in a neighborhood that are difficult to measure, including dilapidated buildings and crosswalks.
Phys.org

Tomato analyzer software reveals phenotypic diversity in New Mexican chile peppers

New Mexico is one of the largest producers of chile pepper (Capsicum spp.) in the United States, with 51,000 tons of production in 2021 from an area of 8500 acres with average productivity of 6 tons/acres according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service. The average productivity decreased by 25% as the area planted to chile pepper production remained the same. This resulted in a reduction in economic activity of almost 10% in 2020 compared with the previous year, from $50.1 million to $44.9 million. This significant decline in the total production of chile pepper in the state spurred scientists to new modernization efforts aimed at accelerating the genetic gain and improving productivity in the NMSU Chile Pepper Breeding and Genetics program by evaluating different traits related to yield and yield potential using high-throughput phenotyping tools such as the Tomato Analyzer (TA).
NEW MEXICO STATE
Phys.org

Summer heat waves and low oxygen prove deadly for bay scallops as a New York fishery collapses

A new study by Stony Brook University researchers published in Global Change Biology demonstrates that warming waters and heat waves have contributed to the loss of an economically and culturally important fishery, the production of bay scallops. As climate change intensifies, heat waves are becoming more and more common across the globe. In the face of such repeated events, animals will acclimate, migrate, or perish.
STONY BROOK, NY
Phys.org

12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland

A whale skull fossil estimated to be some 12 million years old has been found on a beach in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, according to a local museum. The discovery was made in October by a Pennsylvania man, Cody Goddard, who was searching for fossils and shark's teeth, the Calvert Marine Museum said in a statement.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy