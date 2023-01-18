NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Back during COVID-19 days, a group of community leaders got together regularly to make sure everything to support our community was getting done. They call themselves the Economic Development Primaries, or EDP. Today, they meet quarterly, and I really enjoy being part of the meeting. Depending on the meeting, we might have four agencies or 10 others in attendance. This week, we heard from Betsey Hale from LEADS. She shared the progress they have made this past year and informed us that they had 26 prospects who are actively working. Manufacturing and data centers are the biggest categories. Tim Thornell shared that the hospital was rated one of the top 100 in the country for coronary care; the new maternity ward is open, and the ICU is now being remodeled. Dr. Rinne talked about our Reed Avenue and 15th Street projects, building code adoptions and greenway expansion. I shared the bills we are watching in the legislature: water concerns for the future, our 17th Street lighting project and the city starting its first county pocket annexations. Heather from the Wyoming Business Council updated us on the Harvard Growth Lab and the economic development educational program they are building to model after Leadership Wyoming. Dale from the Chamber ended the meeting with a report on housing, passenger rail, the new missile updates and their legislative priorities. I appreciate all the work EDP does in our community, making it a better place to live and work.

